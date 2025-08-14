Consumer Choice Award: Choice Health Centre Recognized for Excellence in Health & Wellness Services in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Choice Health Centre, a leader in collaborative healthcare in Halifax, has been selected as a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the category of Health & Wellness for the Halifax Greater Region. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality collaborative, patient-directed care that supports long-term health and wellness.

Collaborative, Integrated Health Care in Halifax

At the core of the Centre's model is a team of carefully selected healthcare professionals providing services such as Physiotherapy, Chiropractic Care, Massage Therapy, TCM Acupuncture, Osteopathic Manual Therapy and Naturopathic Medicine.

By offering a range of services under one roof, Choice Health Centre creates a seamless, integrated experience that allows patients to access individualized care plans that reflect their goals, health concerns, and lifestyle.

"We believe healthcare should be tailored, empowering, and rooted in education," says Dr. Kempt-Sutherland, Founder of Choice Health Centre and Centre Director. "That's why we've built a team of professionals who can guide patients through every stage of their wellness journey."

Supporting Informed, Proactive Health Decisions

Choice Health Centre's approach is grounded in education and empowerment. Patients are equipped with the information and tools they need to make confident decisions about their care-whether they're recovering from injury, managing chronic conditions, or simply striving for a healthier way of life.

"We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel informed, supported, and inspired to take an active role in their care," adds Dr. Kempt-Sutherland. "When patients are engaged and confident, real transformation is possible."

Improving Community Wellness Across Nova Scotia

Beyond individual care plans, the clinic is dedicated to helping their communities thrive by getting involved in community initiatives, advocating for patients and providing inclusive, accessible care to people of all ages and lifestyles. Serving everyone from families and seniors to athletes and professionals, Choice Health Centre has become a trusted destination for high quality collaborative health and wellness services in Halifax.

Recognition Backed by Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence through a four-step, independent research process. Conducted by a third-party research firm, this methodology involves gathering unbiased consumer feedback, analyzing brand reputation, and verifying top-ranked service providers in each local category.

"This recognition reflects the relationships we've built with our patients and the shared commitment we have to helping our communities thrive," says Dr. Kempt-Sutherland. "We're proud to be part of a growing movement toward collaborative, person-centered care."

