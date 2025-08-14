Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 11:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumer Choice Award: Choice Health Centre Recognized for Excellence in Health & Wellness Services in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Choice Health Centre, a leader in collaborative healthcare in Halifax, has been selected as a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the category of Health & Wellness for the Halifax Greater Region. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality collaborative, patient-directed care that supports long-term health and wellness.

Collaborative, Integrated Health Care in Halifax

At the core of the Centre's model is a team of carefully selected healthcare professionals providing services such as Physiotherapy, Chiropractic Care, Massage Therapy, TCM Acupuncture, Osteopathic Manual Therapy and Naturopathic Medicine.

By offering a range of services under one roof, Choice Health Centre creates a seamless, integrated experience that allows patients to access individualized care plans that reflect their goals, health concerns, and lifestyle.

"We believe healthcare should be tailored, empowering, and rooted in education," says Dr. Kempt-Sutherland, Founder of Choice Health Centre and Centre Director. "That's why we've built a team of professionals who can guide patients through every stage of their wellness journey."

Supporting Informed, Proactive Health Decisions

Choice Health Centre's approach is grounded in education and empowerment. Patients are equipped with the information and tools they need to make confident decisions about their care-whether they're recovering from injury, managing chronic conditions, or simply striving for a healthier way of life.

"We want everyone who walks through our doors to feel informed, supported, and inspired to take an active role in their care," adds Dr. Kempt-Sutherland. "When patients are engaged and confident, real transformation is possible."

Improving Community Wellness Across Nova Scotia

Beyond individual care plans, the clinic is dedicated to helping their communities thrive by getting involved in community initiatives, advocating for patients and providing inclusive, accessible care to people of all ages and lifestyles. Serving everyone from families and seniors to athletes and professionals, Choice Health Centre has become a trusted destination for high quality collaborative health and wellness services in Halifax.

Recognition Backed by Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence through a four-step, independent research process. Conducted by a third-party research firm, this methodology involves gathering unbiased consumer feedback, analyzing brand reputation, and verifying top-ranked service providers in each local category.

"This recognition reflects the relationships we've built with our patients and the shared commitment we have to helping our communities thrive," says Dr. Kempt-Sutherland. "We're proud to be part of a growing movement toward collaborative, person-centered care."

To learn more about the Choice Health Centre or book an appointment, CLICK HERE or visit choicehealthcentre.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/choice-health-centre-recognized-for-excellence-in-health-and-wel-1059674

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.