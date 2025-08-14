Florida-based rooftop solar developer Zeo Energy Corp. has acquired Heliogen, a concentrated solar power (CSP) tower specialist, combining distributed PV expertise with utility-scale solar technology. From pv magazine USA Zeo Energy, a Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, has finalized its acquisition of Heliogen, a specialist in concentrated solar power. The merger creates a clean energy platform spanning residential, commercial and utility end markets. Zeo Energy said it intends to establish a division focused on long-duration energy generation and storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...