14.08.2025 11:10 Uhr
Titanbay LTD: Titanbay Appoints ex-UBS Exec as Head of Switzerland

Timo Paul joins Titanbay as Head of Switzerland

LONDON and ZURICH, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay, Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, has appointed Timo Paul as Head of Switzerland, reinforcing its commitment to growth across Europe with a focus on local relevance and client-centric delivery.

Timo joins the firm's Wealth Solutions team, where he will support Titanbay's efforts in Switzerland, collaborating with private banks and wealth managers to enhance their private markets offering. Titanbay's platform addresses operational, regulatory, and technological bottlenecks, providing the infrastructure needed to make private markets access seamless and scalable.

With more than two decades of experience across UBS and Natixis Investment Managers, Timo brings deep understanding of the Swiss financial ecosystem and strong relationships across institutional and wholesale channels. His appointment comes as Titanbay, headquartered in London, continues to scale its presence across the continent to meet rising demand for institutional-grade private markets infrastructure.

Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, said:

"We're excited to welcome Timo to the Titanbay team. His arrival marks another important step in our European expansion. Timo's insight into the Swiss market and his ability to translate client needs into real-world solutions will help us strengthen our partnerships and support the next phase of private markets growth across the region."

Timo Paul, Head of Switzerland at Titanbay, added:

"Private markets are a key focus for wealth managers in Switzerland, but many still face operational roadblocks. Titanbay is uniquely positioned to help institutions cut through that complexity. I'm thrilled to join the team and support our partners as they deliver better access and outcomes for their clients."

Switzerland is a strategic priority for Titanbay as the company continues to grow across Europe. Titanbay's model combines global infrastructure with regional expertise, empowering local teams to deliver tailored solutions backed by technology, compliance, and operational excellence.

About Titanbay

Titanbay is Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, dedicated to making private markets simpler and more accessible.

The company's integrated platform connects asset managers and distributors, providing the essential technology, operations, and regulatory framework required to effectively manage private market funds.

Titanbay supports every stage of the investment lifecycle, including fund structuring, onboarding, capital flows, reporting, compliance, and third-party integrations.

Whether raising capital, distributing funds, or expanding a private markets offering, Titanbay enables clients to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and focus on serving their investors and growing their business.

Media Enquiries

Danielle Wilde

marketing@titanbay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba970ce6-7cb4-4cd6-bba3-54fb627f6ec6


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
