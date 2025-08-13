BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the "Company" or "GMRE"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a $50 million common stock repurchase program and reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of one-for-five.Common Stock Repurchase Program On August 12, 2025, the Board approved a $50 million common stock repurchase program (the "Program"). Under the Program, the Company may purchase up to $50 million of its outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), from time to time in the open market, including through block purchases, through privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions and other considerations. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of Common Stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.Reverse Stock SplitOn August 12, 2025, the Board approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock at a ratio of one-for-five (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to take effect as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 19, 2025 (the "Effective Time"). As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, at the Effective Time, every five issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock will be converted into one share of Common Stock, with a proportionate reduction in the Company's (i) authorized shares of Common Stock, (ii) outstanding equity awards, (iii) number of shares remaining available for issuance under the Company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, and (iv) outstanding common units of the Company's operating partnership, Global Medical REIT L.P. The par value of each share of Common Stock will remain unchanged. Trading in the Common Stock on a split adjusted basis is expected to begin at the market open on September 22, 2025. The Common Stock will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GMRE" but will be assigned a new CUSIP number.No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, each stockholder that otherwise would receive fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount based on the closing price of the Common Stock on the NYSE on the date of the Effective Time. The Reverse Stock Split will apply to all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the Effective Time and therefore will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of shares of Common Stock, except for de minimis changes resulting from the payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from Equiniti Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the Reverse Stock Split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" are not required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is the Company's intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Except for historical information, the statements set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the Program and the Reverse Stock Split are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning us and our business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect our financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.ABOUT GMREGMRE is a net-lease medical real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems. Additional information about GMRE can be obtained on its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.ContactsINVESTOR RELATIONS:Email: Investors@globalmedicalreit.comPhone: 202.524.6869

