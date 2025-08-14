Straight Street Events Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Audio Visual Services in Waterloo Region

CAMBRIDGE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Straight Street Event Services is proud to announce its selection as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Audio Visual Services in Waterloo Region. This recognition reflects the trust placed in the company by local clients and partners, and highlights Straight Street's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional live event production - made easy.

Locally owned and operated, Straight Street specializes in full-service audiovisual support for live events of all shapes and sizes, combining over 30 years of technical expertise with a hands-on, customer-first approach that keeps clients coming back.

Built on Trust. Backed by Experience. Focused on You.

From one-night-only performances to corporate event, ice shows, fundraisers, and festivals, Straight Street brings every event to life with confidence, clarity, and calm. Their approach is simple: open communication, transparent budgets, and no unnecessary upselling - just reliable service from a team that knows what they're doing.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is incredibly meaningful to us because it's a reflection of our community's confidence in what we do," said Keith Kissner, Owner of Straight Street Event Services. "Our team works hard to make every client feel heard, every show be seamless, and every challenge feel easy. This award is a shared celebration of that philosophy."

Technical Expertise. Personal Touch.

Straight Street provides complete audiovisual production, whether you're hosting a meeting for ten or a gala for hundreds, or an outdoor event for thousands. Services include:

Audio - Crystal-clear sound for speeches, music, and full productions

Video - Projection, multi-camera live streaming, playback, and recording

Lighting - From theatrical stage design to atmospheric event lighting

AV Rentals - Fully supported gear packages for every venue and budget

On-Site Support - Professional, proactive techs that keep your event running smoothly

Each solution is customized - not pulled off the shelf. Clients appreciate Straight Street's dedication to making the process as smooth as the final show.

More Than Just Tech

What sets Straight Street apart isn't just their gear - it's their grounded, human approach. Clients receive honest advice, detailed planning, and on-site execution that makes everyone involved feel at ease.

That's why event planners, producers, venues, schools, and municipalities and organizations across the region continue to trust Straight Street, year after year.

Proudly Serving Waterloo Region and Beyond

Located in Cambridge with work that stretches throughout Southern Ontario, Straight Street remains committed to supporting the communities it serves while delivering professional AV services that feel easy - and make a big impact.

Looking Ahead

As live events continue to evolve, Straight Street is investing in next-generation technologies for virtual and hybrid productions, expanding its equipment lineup, and mentoring the next wave of AV talent - all while staying grounded in the same values that have defined the company since day one.

Because at Straight Street, we don't just produce shows - we make the process easy, the experience memorable, and the results something to be proud of.

To learn more about Straight Street Event Services or to request a quote, visit www.straightst.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/straight-street-events-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-audio-1059678