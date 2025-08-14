Award honors Vena's sustained leadership in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and commitment to people-first values

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, is proud to announce that it has earned the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition honors Vena's continued excellence in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and recognizes the company's commitment to both its employees and the communities it serves.

The TrustRadius Tech Cares Award is presented to technology companies that go above and beyond to support their employees, communities and the environment. Vena's 2025 win reflects sustained excellence across every pillar of CSR, including sustainability, volunteerism, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), charitable giving, employee well-being, support for women in technology and education initiatives.

"We're incredibly proud to receive the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for the sixth year in a row," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to creating a company culture that values employee well-being, community engagement and transparency. Our success as a business is driven by the commitment we make to our people and to giving back to the world around us. This award is a reminder of the impact we can have when we lead with purpose."

Vena's recognition in 2025 is based on key areas of focus, including:

Sustainability and the Environment: From its BOMA Best-certified Toronto headquarters in a restored heritage building to year-round initiatives by the Green Team, sustainability is woven into Vena's culture. The office features biophilic design, pollinator gardens, a rooftop community garden and robust recycling and composting programs that exceed city standards. Vena also repurposes furniture and electronics through partners such as Habitat for Humanity, Erase and Renew and donates reclaimed office items to local community groups.

From its BOMA Best-certified Toronto headquarters in a restored heritage building to year-round initiatives by the Green Team, sustainability is woven into Vena's culture. The office features biophilic design, pollinator gardens, a rooftop community garden and robust recycling and composting programs that exceed city standards. Vena also repurposes furniture and electronics through partners such as Habitat for Humanity, Erase and Renew and donates reclaimed office items to local community groups. Volunteerism and Community Impact: Every employee receives a paid Volunteer Day to support causes they care about, complemented by company-wide events such as World Cleanup Day, the CAMH Sunrise Challenge and the CN Tower Climb for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). In 2024-2025, Vena Cares initiatives supported organizations such as Daily Bread Food Bank, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Covenant House and Save the Children.

Every employee receives a paid Volunteer Day to support causes they care about, complemented by company-wide events such as World Cleanup Day, the CAMH Sunrise Challenge and the CN Tower Climb for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). In 2024-2025, Vena Cares initiatives supported organizations such as Daily Bread Food Bank, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Covenant House and Save the Children. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Guided by its DEI Council and eight Vena Resource Groups (VRGs), Vena delivers global programming, including the Allyship in Action series, inclusive hiring practices and educational events for occasions such as Black History Month and Transgender Day of Visibility.

Guided by its DEI Council and eight Vena Resource Groups (VRGs), Vena delivers global programming, including the Allyship in Action series, inclusive hiring practices and educational events for occasions such as Black History Month and Transgender Day of Visibility. Employee Well-Being and Development: Through the Vena Cares employee resource group, Vena organizes Wellness Week, mindfulness sessions and mental health awareness events. The Mental Health group hosts Learning Labs with experts, while the company dedicates the entire month of October to raising awareness, fighting stigma and promoting wellness at work.

Through the Vena Cares employee resource group, Vena organizes Wellness Week, mindfulness sessions and mental health awareness events. The Mental Health group hosts Learning Labs with experts, while the company dedicates the entire month of October to raising awareness, fighting stigma and promoting wellness at work. Support for Women in Technology: Vena's commitment to gender equality in tech is demonstrated by a 60% female leadership team-more than double the tech industry average. The Network for Women (N4W) employee resource group empowers women through initiatives such as meditation sessions, storytelling campaigns and fitness events like MudGirl, a women's obstacle race.

Vena's commitment to gender equality in tech is demonstrated by a 60% female leadership team-more than double the tech industry average. The Network for Women (N4W) employee resource group empowers women through initiatives such as meditation sessions, storytelling campaigns and fitness events like MudGirl, a women's obstacle race. Educational Support Initiatives: Vena's Education Reimbursement Program encourages continuous professional growth and supports conferences, online courses and external certifications. The company also partners with Speaker Labs and Blue Rebel Works to deliver workshops and coaching.

