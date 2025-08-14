Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 12:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Pay Partners with BitTopup to Unlock More Real-World Utility for Crypto Users

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce that its crypto payment solution, KuCoin Pay, has entered into a strategic partnership with BitTopup, a rapidly growing marketplace for mobile recharges, gift cards, and game credits. This collaboration empowers KuCoin users to seamlessly spend their digital assets across a wide range of digital goods, enhancing real-world crypto utility.


KuCoin Pay is redefining the crypto payment experience for both merchants and users by offering fast and seamless payments. With integration across both online and offline channels, KuCoin Pay has rapidly expanded its global reach since the launch -building partnerships with a variety of platforms that support practical, everyday use cases for crypto. The addition of BitTopup further strengthens this network, enabling users to instantly purchase mobile top-ups, gaming credits, and digital gift cards using their favorite cryptocurrencies.

"At KuCoin Pay, our mission is to empower users to unlock the real-world value of crypto," said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business. "This partnership with BitTopup is another meaningful step toward that vision-making everyday payments faster, easier, and more accessible through digital assets."

CEO of BitTopup Amit Kuma commented:

At BitTopup, our mission is to bring digital assets into everyday life. Partnering with KuCoin Pay moves us closer to that vision-delivering faster processing, a smoother experience, and broader accessibility for everyday payments.

These collaboration reflects KuCoin Pay's ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between crypto and daily life-offering users a smarter way to transact and merchants a forward-looking way to grow.

To celebrate the partnership, BitTopup is offering a 2% discount on all purchases made via KuCoin Pay, valid until November 12, 2025. For more details, please visit KuCoin's official website.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a next-generation merchant payment solution developed by KuCoin. It enables businesses to accept and process crypto payments with ease. By offering instant transactions, support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and seamless integration into retail ecosystems, KuCoin Pay is transforming how value flows in the digital economy.

About BitTopup

BitTopup is a trusted digital recharge platform serving over five million global customers. It enables instant top-ups for games, live-streaming services, and gift cards, with partnerships across leading brands like Google, Poppo Live, and Midasbuy.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749701/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-pay-partners-with-bittopup-to-unlock-more-real-world-utility-for-crypto-users-302529807.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.