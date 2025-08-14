KuCoin Pay Partners with BitTopup to Unlock More Real-World Utility for Crypto Users

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce that its crypto payment solution, KuCoin Pay, has entered into a strategic partnership with BitTopup, a rapidly growing marketplace for mobile recharges, gift cards, and game credits. This collaboration empowers KuCoin users to seamlessly spend their digital assets across a wide range of digital goods, enhancing real-world crypto utility.

KuCoin Pay is redefining the crypto payment experience for both merchants and users by offering fast and seamless payments. With integration across both online and offline channels, KuCoin Pay has rapidly expanded its global reach since the launch -building partnerships with a variety of platforms that support practical, everyday use cases for crypto. The addition of BitTopup further strengthens this network, enabling users to instantly purchase mobile top-ups, gaming credits, and digital gift cards using their favorite cryptocurrencies.

"At KuCoin Pay, our mission is to empower users to unlock the real-world value of crypto," said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business. "This partnership with BitTopup is another meaningful step toward that vision-making everyday payments faster, easier, and more accessible through digital assets."

CEO of BitTopup Amit Kuma commented:

At BitTopup, our mission is to bring digital assets into everyday life. Partnering with KuCoin Pay moves us closer to that vision-delivering faster processing, a smoother experience, and broader accessibility for everyday payments.

These collaboration reflects KuCoin Pay's ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between crypto and daily life-offering users a smarter way to transact and merchants a forward-looking way to grow.

To celebrate the partnership, BitTopup is offering a 2% discount on all purchases made via KuCoin Pay, valid until November 12, 2025. For more details, please visit KuCoin's official website.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a next-generation merchant payment solution developed by KuCoin. It enables businesses to accept and process crypto payments with ease. By offering instant transactions, support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and seamless integration into retail ecosystems, KuCoin Pay is transforming how value flows in the digital economy.

About BitTopup

BitTopup is a trusted digital recharge platform serving over five million global customers. It enables instant top-ups for games, live-streaming services, and gift cards, with partnerships across leading brands like Google, Poppo Live, and Midasbuy.

