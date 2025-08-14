Modular PV manufacturer Canyon Solar has successfully installed 250 kWp of solar in a single night as part of a three-week build at a shopping center in northeastern Australia. From pv magazine Australia Canyon Solar has completed its fastest project delivery to date with the installation of a 250 kWp prefabricated solar shade structure in the carpark of the Warner Marketplace shopping center in Brisbane, Australia. Sydney-based Canyon Solar said the project, delivered in partnership with Smart Commercial Solar and Woolworths, involved the installation of 36 prefabricated pods over 78 car spaces ...

