Germany's latest auction for utility-scale solar concluded with prices ranging from €0. 0400 ($0. 0467)/kWh to €0. 0626/kWh. The procurement exercise was oversubscribed. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,271 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 258 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 313 project proposals totaling 2. 82 GW. The average price came in at €0. 0484 ($0. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...