Gimme Credit: Corporate Bonds Stay Strong as U.S. Tariffs and Consumer Caution Test Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit's latest research shows that leading U.S. corporate issuers are holding firm against escalating tariffs and increasingly cautious consumer spending. Strong balance sheets, diversified operations, and product innovation are proving key to credit stability amid macro volatility.

Tariffs and changing consumer demand have raised the stakes for corporate issuers in 2025. Gimme Credit's latest research shows that strategic diversification and disciplined capital management are proving decisive in maintaining credit stability. More from the company's Senior Bond Analysts, below:

BorgWarner - Jay Cushing noted the company's "strong balance sheet and flexible product lineup across combustion, hybrid, and electric platforms" should help it absorb tariff pressures and modest volume declines "with minimal impact" to its credit profile.

JPMorgan Chase - Mark Flanagan said the bank has "positive momentum into the second half" with diversification and robust capital "key support factors against any negative turn."

Apple - Dave Novosel reported a 10% revenue gain in fiscal Q3-its fastest growth since early 2022-driven by double-digit gains in iPhone, Mac, and Services, plus a rebound in Greater China.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd - Saurav Sen said We are not overly concerned [about trade disputes]: most shipments through ADSEZ ports are Europe- and Asia-bound, and crude oil cargo accounts for roughly 10% of volumes. The company should be able to absorb the fallout without materially denting its credit metrics.

Gimme Credit's coverage underscores that disciplined capital allocation, innovation and geographic diversity remain powerful buffers for credit quality even as trade policy and consumer trends shift rapidly.

Request A Free Trial

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-corporate-bonds-stay-strong-as-us-tariffs-and-consumer-caution-test-market-302529649.html