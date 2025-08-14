Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 12:36 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gimme Credit: Corporate Bonds Stay Strong as U.S. Tariffs and Consumer Caution Test Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit's latest research shows that leading U.S. corporate issuers are holding firm against escalating tariffs and increasingly cautious consumer spending. Strong balance sheets, diversified operations, and product innovation are proving key to credit stability amid macro volatility.

Gimme Credit

Tariffs and changing consumer demand have raised the stakes for corporate issuers in 2025. Gimme Credit's latest research shows that strategic diversification and disciplined capital management are proving decisive in maintaining credit stability. More from the company's Senior Bond Analysts, below:

BorgWarner - Jay Cushing noted the company's "strong balance sheet and flexible product lineup across combustion, hybrid, and electric platforms" should help it absorb tariff pressures and modest volume declines "with minimal impact" to its credit profile.

JPMorgan Chase - Mark Flanagan said the bank has "positive momentum into the second half" with diversification and robust capital "key support factors against any negative turn."

Apple - Dave Novosel reported a 10% revenue gain in fiscal Q3-its fastest growth since early 2022-driven by double-digit gains in iPhone, Mac, and Services, plus a rebound in Greater China.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd - Saurav Sen said We are not overly concerned [about trade disputes]: most shipments through ADSEZ ports are Europe- and Asia-bound, and crude oil cargo accounts for roughly 10% of volumes. The company should be able to absorb the fallout without materially denting its credit metrics.

Gimme Credit's coverage underscores that disciplined capital allocation, innovation and geographic diversity remain powerful buffers for credit quality even as trade policy and consumer trends shift rapidly.

Request A Free Trial

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights on an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-corporate-bonds-stay-strong-as-us-tariffs-and-consumer-caution-test-market-302529649.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.