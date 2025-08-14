Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - LuxJB, a Los Angeles-based luxury vacation rental company, announced today that the Stark Collection of ultra-luxury mansions in Beverly Hills is now officially open for bookings for the upcoming holiday season.

This announcement marks the formal release of four newly developed properties-Villa Mandarin, Villa Colette, Villa Ruya, and Villa Royale-now available for rent to qualified guests.

LuxJB Opens Stark Mansions in Beverly Hills for Holiday Season

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/262343_562d222de42cd834_002full.jpg

The Stark Collection: New Luxury Mansions for Elite Guests

The Stark Collection is located in the Beverly Hills Flats, one of Los Angeles' most prestigious neighborhoods. Each mansion offers between 24,000 and 39,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space and features 7 to 9 en-suite bedrooms. The luxury rentals are equipped with high-end amenities including heated pools, home theaters, private gyms, and pickleball and basketball courts.

Bookings for fall and winter and holiday seasons are now available, with minimum stay requirements of eight weeks during peak months. Weekly rates start at $40,000, and monthly rates begin at $120,000. All guests must undergo a vetting process as part of LuxJB's guest approval policy.

"Stark Mansions are now available for short term rent for the upcoming holiday season," said Hank Stark, Founder of LuxJB. "We've built each property from the ground up as a luxury vacation home, we are excited to officially open our doors to qualified guests looking for extended stays in Beverly Hills."

The opening of the Stark Collection for bookings comes as part of LuxJB's broader expansion strategy. The company recently added new properties to its portfolio, including Villa Alfi in the Hollywood Hills, and plans to launch additional luxury villas later this year.

About LuxJB

LuxJB is a premier luxury vacation rental company based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in ultra-luxury vacation homes and mansion rentals. Founded by Hank Stark, the company is renowned for its portfolio of high-end properties in Los Angeles' most prestigious neighborhoods, offering an unmatched level of luxury, privacy, and personalized service. Unlike concierge and property management companies, LuxJB develops its entire villa collection in-house, with each estate custom-designed from the ground up to deliver an unparalleled stay experience. This meticulous attention to detail has earned LuxJB a reputation as Los Angeles' leading provider of luxury vacation rentals.

For more information, connect with them through their various social media pages:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262343

SOURCE: Plentisoft