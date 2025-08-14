Karpowership and Seatrium Launch LNGTS Americas and Sign LoI for Next-Gen Floating Power Projects

ISTANBUL, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karpowership and Seatrium have celebrated the naming of Karadeniz LNGTS Americas, the fifth member of Karpowership's LNG Terminal Ship (LNGTS) fleet. The ceremony also saw both companies sign a strategic partnership to convert the Karpowership's next-generation Powership and LNGTS fleet.

Karadeniz LNGTS Americas will join the growing fleet of vessels operated by Karpowership, the world's largest owner and operator of the floating power plant technology known as Powerships.

LNGTS units can be paired with Powerships (LNG-to-Power), which are multi-fuel enabled, to deliver electricity in regions where onshore infrastructure is limited and access to natural gas is absent.

"With thanks to our partners at Seatrium, whose innovation, expertise, and commitment have been integral to our journey, we are delighted to add Karadeniz LNGTS Americas to our expanding fleet," said Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Chief Executive Officer of Karpowership. "Our model of integrating Powerships and LNGTS offers countries a unique and cost-effective solution to achieving energy security while utilizing cleaner fuels. Our one-of-a-kind, industry-leading design and know-how is globally unique, with no equal in its field. We are very proud to have become a significant player in the LNG field in just six years."

Karpowership owns 50 Powerships with an installed capacity of 10,000 MW and 11 LNGTS units, including those under construction or in the pipeline. Having a global footprint in 20 countries across four continents, Karpowership is delivering cleaner, reliable, and cost-effective electricity, including LNG-to-power projects in Brazil and Senegal - the latter being the first of its kind in Africa.

Today, Karpowership represents 1% of global installed Gas-to-Power capacity and aims to double that to 2% in the next 10 years. As a part of this plan, the company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Seatrium to expand its floating power capabilities. According to the LoI, Seatrium will begin converting three high-capacity LNGTS and Karpowership's next generation of Powerships, which are designed as a modular system adaptable to project needs. The new design will allow for the integration of advanced technologies such as CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) systems or turbines when required.

"This collaboration underscores Seatrium's role in transforming the energy industry through innovation and strategic partnerships in energy assets. By uniting our world-class offshore engineering expertise with Karpowership's pioneering energy solutions, we are advancing the development and deployment of rapid, reliable, and flexible power solutions to meet growing global energy demands," said Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Seatrium.

The naming ceremony and the LoI reaffirm Karpowership's commitment to providing energy security, meeting countries' needs today, and building resilience for the long term.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company specializing in fast-track and integrated power solutions. As the only builder, owner and operator of the world's largest Powership fleet, Karpowership's vessels can deliver turnkey energy solutions wherever they are needed, connecting to the grid and generating electricity in less than 30 days. In addition to its signature Powerships, Karpowership offers floating LNG solutions, to support a cleaner, more flexible energy future. With over 25 years of experience, Karpowership remains committed to delivering sustainable and reliable power, empowering nations and communities.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialized vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types.

