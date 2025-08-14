MDFF Inc: Custom Home Builders Turning to Business Coach Rodric Lenhart to Scale

Business coach for builders and bestselling author Rodric Lenhart shares his proven framework for helping established custom home builders scale profitably, reclaim their time, and build businesses that run without them.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Rodric Lenhart, an ICF-certified business coach who studied at Brown University and bestselling author of Million Dollar Flip Flops, has announced the launch of a new educational program designed specifically for established custom home builders. The initiative focuses on helping builders improve operations, implement effective systems, and strengthen leadership skills through a structured, step-by-step curriculum.

The program, called the Builder's Freedom Blueprint, is built around Lenhart's three-pillar framework - The Magnet, The Machine, and The Method - which covers marketing consistency, team development, and operational systems. Participants learn practical steps for attracting the right projects, building effective teams, and creating repeatable processes to improve efficiency and profitability.

"Custom home builders face unique operational and leadership challenges," said Lenhart. "This program gives them a clear, actionable structure for running their companies more effectively without losing sight of their vision."

The Builder's Freedom Blueprint includes:

Marketing Frameworks - Practical tools for identifying and attracting the right clients.

Team Systems - Best practices for defining roles, hiring effectively, and delegating.

Operational Processes - Templates and checklists for streamlining workflow.

Enrollment for the program is now open to builders nationwide, with the first cohort beginning in September. Sessions are delivered in a flexible online format to accommodate busy project schedules.

Lenhart is also the founder of Send a Student Leader Abroad, a nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing international travel experiences for young leaders.

For more information about the Builder's Freedom Blueprint and upcoming program dates, visit www.builderstimemachine.com

About Rodric Lenhart

Rodric Lenhart is an entrepreneur, ICF-certified business coach who studied at Brown University, and bestselling author of Million Dollar Flip Flops. He works with custom home builders to develop clarity, leadership skills, and operational systems that support profitable, sustainable growth.

Company Details



Organization: MDFF Inc

Contact Person Name: Rodric Lenhart

Website: https://www.builderstimemachine.com/expertise/

Email: rodric@coachrodric.com

Contact Number: +17049048511

Address: 974 E Stuart Dr

Address 2: Ste D-205

City: Galax

State: VA

Country: United States

SOURCE: MDFF Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/custom-home-builders-turning-to-business-coach-rodric-lenhart-to-scale-1061022