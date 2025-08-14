Power Transformer Market worth $41.62 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Power Transformer Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 30.38 billion in 2025 to USD 41.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the Power Transformer Market is largely driven by the increasing need to reinforce power distribution and transmission infrastructure in response to the rising global demand for electricity. Additionally, the market benefits from the expanding integration of renewable energy sources and significant investments in industrial development, fueling the demand for efficient and high-capacity power transformers. A notable growth catalyst is the accelerating adoption of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, which require advanced transformer solutions for long-distance, high-efficiency power transmission, further propelling the market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Power Transformer Market"

150- Tables

60 - Figures

290 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128022787

By cooling type, air-cooled is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Power Transformer Market from 2025 to 2030

The air-cooled segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Power Transformer Market during the forecast period due to its growing adoption in urban and indoor applications where space constraints, fire safety, and environmental considerations are critical. Air-cooled transformers eliminate the need for oil, reducing fire hazards and minimizing environmental risks, making them ideal for commercial buildings, hospitals, data centers, and other sensitive infrastructures. Their low maintenance, ease of installation, and enhanced safety features align with the increasing focus on sustainable and reliable power solutions. Additionally, insulation and thermal management technology advancements have improved their performance, supporting wider deployment across developed and developing regions.

By power rating, the medium (61-600 MVA) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024

The medium (61-600 MVA) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 due to its broad applicability across various end-use sectors, including utilities, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects. These transformers are crucial for sub-transmission and regional distribution networks, where they effectively bridge the gap between high-voltage transmission systems and lower-voltage distribution grids. As urbanization accelerates and electricity demand surges, particularly in emerging economies, there is a growing need to expand and modernize power infrastructure-driving demand for medium power transformers. Their ability to handle substantial loads while offering flexibility in installation and configuration makes them ideal for integration into expanding grid systems, renewable energy projects, and industrial operations. Additionally, ongoing investments in smart grid development and rural electrification further support the dominance of this segment in the global Power Transformer Market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Power Transformer Market between 2025 and 2030

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for power transformers, driven by a combination of economic, infrastructural, and policy-related factors. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in key countries, such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries, have led to a sharp rise in electricity demand, prompting large-scale investments in expanding and modernizing power grid infrastructure. Governments are also actively promoting the adoption of renewable energy to meet international climate goals and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This transition requires integrating large-scale solar and wind energy projects into national grids, boosting the demand for advanced power transformers to handle high voltages and ensure efficient long-distance power transmission. Additionally, initiatives aimed at enhancing rural electrification and replacing outdated infrastructure with more energy-efficient solutions further drive the market. These combined efforts reinforce the region's leadership in the global Power Transformer Market, positioning the region as a key driver of future industry expansion.

Key Market Players

Key players in the global Power Transformer Market include Hitachi Energy (Japan), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Hyundai Electric (South Korea), Schneider Electric (France), Fuji Electric (Japan), Toshiba Energy System & Solution Corporation (Japan), and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=128022787

Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)

Hitachi Energy is a prominent force in the global energy sector, recognized for its innovative technologies and strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions. With a robust international presence, the company is vital in advancing energy infrastructure worldwide. In the power transformer domain, it stands out as a leading manufacturer, offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance transformers designed to meet industrial, commercial, and utility requirements. Its offerings span distribution transformers for localized applications to large-scale power transformers for high-voltage transmission networks. These solutions are engineered for superior reliability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. By harnessing advanced technologies and maintaining a strong focus on continuous improvement, it ensures its transformer systems adhere to the highest standards of quality and operational performance. Despite challenges such as intense market competition and evolving regulatory frameworks, it remains agile and forward-thinking, consistently innovating to meet the dynamic demands of the power transformer market. With a steadfast focus on customer-centric solutions and environmental stewardship, it continues to lead the way in shaping a more sustainable and resilient global energy future.

Eaton (Ireland)

Eaton is a globally recognized power management company operating in over 175 countries, with a workforce of approximately 85,000 employees. Known for its robust engineering expertise and diversified product offerings, the company delivers innovative and sustainable solutions across sectors such as electrical, aerospace, hydraulics, and vehicle industries. In the power transformer market, it is a prominent player, offering a comprehensive range of distribution and power transformers designed for utility, industrial, and commercial applications. These transformers are gaining popularity due to their efficiency, durability, and eco-friendly performance, integrating advanced features, such as smart monitoring, fault detection, and grid compatibility. It emphasizes resilient infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies, aligning its transformer solutions with global trends in grid modernization, electrification, and renewable energy integration. While it faces industry-wide challenges, such as supply chain constraints and volatile raw material prices, it remains well-positioned through its focus on digitalization, sustainability, and customer-centric innovation. Its strategic investments in green technologies and smart grid capabilities further strengthen its competitive edge, making it a key contributor to the evolving power transformer landscape worldwide.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Switchgear Market

DC Switchgear Market

Oil Immersed Power Transformer Market

Get access to the latest updates on Power Transformer Companies and Power Transformer Industry

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-transformer-market-worth-41-62-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302529830.html