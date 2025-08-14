Waterloo's CryoDragon Inc. Recognized for Web Design Excellence by Consumer Choice Award

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / CryoDragon Inc., a boutique creative studio based in Kitchener-Waterloo, has won the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Web Design category for the Waterloo Region. Known for delivering personalized, scientifically-informed digital solutions, the award highlights CryoDragon's commitment to crafting responsive, accessible websites and robust branding packages that help clients across Canada stand out.

Since launching in 2015, CryoDragon has built a reputation for offering full-service web design, e-commerce development, AODA-compliant accessibility solutions, SEO optimization, and comprehensive branding support - from logo design to photography and scientific illustration. Their services are delivered entirely in-house by Craig Christoff and Brenda Lee, a husband-and-wife team that uses a wealth of knowledge and expertise from their experiences to ensure clients receive expert oversight and a consistent creative vision.

Custom Websites Tailored to Real Needs

CryoDragon designs and develops websites tailored to client goals - ranging from lead generation and brand storytelling to e-commerce sales and membership portals. Each project includes consultation, user-experience design, coding, content strategy, hosting, and maintenance. The studio's hands-on, data-driven process helps businesses improve site traffic, engagement, and conversions.

"We don't outsource anything," says Craig. "Everything stays under our roof, ensuring quality, seamless communication, and no hidden costs."

SEO, Accessibility & Ongoing Support

CryoDragon offers AODA-compliant website design, incorporating accessibility (WCAG 2.0 A-AAA), SEO enhancements, content planning, and post-launch monitoring. Their long-term hosting and maintenance packages include analytics reporting and timely updates to keep sites secure and optimized.

A Branding & Design Partner Across Industries

Beyond web work, CryoDragon provides cohesive branding solutions - logo creation, corporate print design, photography, videography, and scientific illustrations. Their clients range from local startups and nonprofits to national consultants, research institutions, and corporate enterprises.

Regional Reach, National Impact

While based in Kitchener-Waterloo, CryoDragon has completed projects throughout Southwestern Ontario (Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton) and across Canada - from Vancouver to Halifax. Their client roster includes the Biophysical Society of Canada, StrongPoint Automation, and HP Gas MRI Lab.

Clients praise their responsive communication, attention to detail, and professionalism:

"CryoDragon is a rare company… informative, highly responsive, incredibly patient and charitable… we gained a partner." - Argus

"Prompt and professional… delivered on time… outstanding work and commitment." - Biophysical Society of Canada

Trusted & Accredited Studio

CryoDragon is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, reflecting its commitment to trust and transparency. Their Consumer Choice Award win further validates their excellence in client satisfaction, service quality, and local reputation - selected through an independent research process that includes customer surveys and brand reputation analysis. Their small-team approach makes them flexible, affordable, and deeply invested in each client's success.

Commitment That Fuels Creativity

This award reflects CryoDragon's dedication to delivering creative excellence, scientific rigor, and client-focused service. Their responsive design, accessible builds, and brand strategy help businesses thrive online, while their honest pricing and strong communication build lasting relationships.

"We view every project as a partnership," says Brenda Lee. "We bring creativity, technical skill - and genuine care - to help your brand stand out."

To learn more about CryoDragon's award-winning digital and branding services, visit cryodragon.ca or explore their CCA Profile.

About CryoDragon Inc.

Founded in 2015, CryoDragon is a full-service creative studio based in Kitchener-Waterloo, with services across Southwestern Ontario and Canada. The in-house team offers website design and development, e-commerce, SEO, AODA-compliant accessibility, branding, graphic design, photography, videography, and scientific illustration - all driven by data and creative thinking. Accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

