Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") on 23 July, 2025, appointed Hex Trust, a leading digital asset financial institution specializing in markets services, custody, and staking, as its Web3 partner to support the execution of its systematic Solana token acquisition and network participation strategy.

Through the partnership, SOL Global will access Hex Trust's full suite of services, spanning licensed custody, OTC execution, staking, and investment solutions, to securely manage its Solana holdings and generate staking rewards. As listed companies and digital asset treasuries (DATs) look to integrate digital assets into their broader strategies, Hex Trust serves as a trusted institutional partner, offering secure infrastructure and operational expertise required to execute at scale.

"As SOL Global continues to expand its presence in the digital asset ecosystem, we aim to strengthen risk management, scale our digital assets, and pursue investment opportunities across emerging blockchain and Web3 sectors," said Davide Marcotti, President and CEO of SOL Global. "As our exposure to digital assets continues to grow, it is critical that we maintain the highest levels of regulatory compliance, technological security, and operational transparency."

"We're proud to support SOL Global with end-to-end services across licensed custody, OTC execution, staking, and investment solutions - core pillars of a robust digital asset strategy," said Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer at Hex Trust. "This collaboration highlights our established role as a full-service digital asset financial institution, enabling listed companies and digital asset treasuries to access Web3 through a regulated partner with a proven track record."

With licenses in key markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai, Hex Trust provides secure, regulated infrastructure and expert execution to help clients enter and scale in Web3.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an institutional investment company in the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. SOL Global aims to provide public market exposure to blockchain technologies through token acquisitions, yield-generating strategies such as staking, and investments in early-stage ventures developing innovative blockchain-based solutions.

About Hex Trust

Established in 2018, Hex Trust offers regulated institutional digital asset markets services, custody, and staking to builders, investors, and service providers. For more information, visit hextrust.com or follow Hex Trust on LinkedIn, X, and Telegram.

