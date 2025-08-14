The Adtech market size was valued at US$828.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$1863.91 billion by 2031; at CAGR of 14.5% during 2025-2031 | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Adtech market is observing significant growth owing to the surging digital Ad spend, rise of programmatic & real-time bidding, and the growing popularity of audio streaming and podcasts for audio advertising.

The AdTech market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rapid advancements in AI, data analytics, and increasing digital ad spend across industries. With global digital advertising spend expected to surpass $1 trillion by the end of the decade, demand for programmatic advertising, real-time bidding (RTB), and personalized marketing continues to surge. Key drivers include the shift toward first-party data and contextual targeting, particularly as third-party cookies are phased out and privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA reshape digital marketing strategies. The rise of video advertising, connected TV (CTV), and retail media networks (RMNs) are creating new monetization opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the Adtech Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040988

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Adtech market generally comprises a vast array of components, organization size, deployment, advertising type and industry vertical, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

Overview of Adtech Market Report Findings

Surging Digital Ad Spend: Surging digital ad spend is a primary force propelling the growth of the AdTech market, as brands and advertisers increasingly allocate budgets toward online channels to capture consumer attention. With global digital advertising expenditure expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, the demand for advanced advertising technologies that can manage, optimize, and measure campaigns across platforms is accelerating. This shift is driven by the proliferation of digital touchpoints from social media and search engines to streaming platforms and mobile apps requiring more sophisticated tools for targeting, personalization, and real-time bidding. AdTech platforms enable advertisers to automate and scale their efforts, making them indispensable in a fragmented digital landscape. Rise of Connected TV (CTV) and OTT Advertising: One of the most significant trends driving AdTech growth is the rapid expansion of Connected TV (CTV) and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising. As consumers shift from traditional cable to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, advertisers are following audiences to these digital environments. CTV and OTT allow brands to deliver highly targeted, data-driven video ads to viewers in a more personalized and engaging format. This trend is further amplified by the growing adoption of smart TVs and streaming devices, making programmatic video advertising increasingly accessible. With better measurement tools and enhanced viewer targeting capabilities, CTV/OTT advertising is becoming a key component of omnichannel ad strategies, contributing to increased ad spend in the digital video segment. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Adtech Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040988

Adtech Market Segmentation

Based on components, the global Adtech market is segmented into software and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2024.

The global Adtech market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs based on organization size. The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on deployment, the global Adtech market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on advertising type, the global Adtech market is segmented into programmatic advertising, search advertising (SEM/PPC), display advertising, video advertising (including connected tv/ctv), mobile advertising, social media advertising, and others. The programmatic advertising, search advertising segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of industry verticals, the global Adtech market is segmented into media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, education, IT & telecom, travel & hospitality, food & beverage, and others. The retail & e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Adobe; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; Criteo; Facebook Incorporation; Google Incorporation; Microsoft Incorporation; SpotX; Twitter Incorporation and Verizon are among the key players profiled in the Adtech market report.

Adobe; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; Criteo; Facebook Incorporation; Google Incorporation; Microsoft Incorporation; SpotX; Twitter Incorporation and Verizon are among the key players profiled in the Adtech market report. Trending Topics: AI-Driven Programmatic Advertising, Voice and Visual Search Advertising, Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Global Headlines on Adtech Market

"Spyrosoft Group announced the launch of Spyrosoft Ad tech, a new entity focused on building custom advertising and marketing software. Spyrosoft Ad tech will specialise in designing and building advanced advertising technology (Ad tech), marketing technology (Martech) and data platforms, including programmatic advertising platforms (DSPs & SSPs), customer data platforms (CDP), AI-driven personalisation, and marketing automation tools."

" FirstPartyCapital (FPC), an early-stage venture capital firm specialising in adtech, martech, and digital media, today announced a strategic investment from DoubleVerify, the leading digital media measurement, data, and analytics software platform. The investment strengthens FirstPartyCapital's global mission as a sector-focused fund supporting scalable ad tech startups while reinforcing DoubleVerify's commitment to driving innovation in digital advertising by backing early-stage, AI-driven companies."

"DIGITS, a leading independent retail media agency, and PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, announce their strategic partnership to leverage PubMatic's Convert, a scalable full-funnel commerce media platform, to monetize digital grocery advertising inventory and audiences programmatically with omnichannel, closed-loop reporting. This strategic partnership will launch with Fareway Stores and Vroom Delivery, Offering Precise Digital Advertising, Measurement and Performance at the Local Level."

Get Premium Copy of Adtech Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00040988

Conclusion

The Adtech market is poised for significant growth driven by the increasing demand for personalized advertising, advancements in data analytics, and the widespread adoption of programmatic advertising technologies. As brands continue to seek more efficient and targeted ways to reach their audiences, integrating AI, machine learning, and real-time data processing will further enhance the effectiveness of ad campaigns. With ongoing innovation and expansion across digital platforms, the adtech industry is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of marketing, delivering greater value for advertisers and consumers alike.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including software providers, service providers, system integrators, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Indoor Location-Based Search and Advertising Market Scope 2031

Cross-Channel Advertising Software Market Overview, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Research Report (2025-2031)

Search Advertising Solution Market Report 2031 by Segments, Geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insights

Advertising Video on Demand (AVoD) Market Analysis and Forecast by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2031

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

Advertising Intelligence Solution Market Report by Share, Growth and Size: 2031

Native Advertising Market Research Report by 2031

Location Based Advertising Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031

LED Advertising Board Market: Expert Analysis by Size and Share 2031

Digital Video Advertising Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in: ?? | ??? | Français | ??????< | ?? | Italiano | Español | Deutsch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adtech-market-size-was-valued-at-us828-60-billion-in-2024-and-is-expected-to-reach-us1863-91-billion-by-2031-at-cagr-of-14-5-during-20252031--the-insight-partners-302530089.html