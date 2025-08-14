Anzeige
14.08.2025 13:10 Uhr
STAX Engineering Builds UK Momentum with £1.1M Government Grant for First European Port Emissions Capture and Control Project

Project "PortZero" received funding from the UK's Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition to deliver zero-emission port solution

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering is building momentum in the UK market, participating in a consortium that secured £1.1 million (US$1.5 million) in government funding led by carbon capture startup Seabound for its first major European project. The maritime emissions capture and control pioneer has been awarded the grant through the UK Department for Transport's sixth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6) as part of "PortZero," a four-company consortium with Seabound, port operator Associated British Ports (ABP), and Lomar Shipping.

The PortZero project-"Enabling Zero-Emission Ports via Carbon and Air Pollution Capture from Berthed Vessels"-tackles one of the maritime industry's most pressing challenges: decarbonizing port operations while improving air quality in port communities. By integrating Seabound's carbon capture technology onto STAX's proven emissions capture and control barge, the project will demonstrate how ports can achieve comprehensive emissions reductions without costly vessel retrofits or new infrastructure investments. The solution provides a practical, cost-effective alternative to shore power installations, which require significant upfront capital, aren't viable for all vessel types, and remain largely unbuilt-with major European ports having installed or commissioned only 20%required by EU regulations.

"This project validates what we've known for years-ports need emissions solutions that work today without the infrastructure disruptions caused by solutions like shore power," said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. "The UK government's investment in PortZero proves there's real demand for technology that delivers immediate results without forcing ports to choose between operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Our message is simple: clean air can't wait, and with this technology, it doesn't have to."

The Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is designed to accelerate the development of clean maritime technologies and infrastructure in the UK. Funded through the UK Government's £236 million UK SHORE (Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions) programme and delivered by Innovate UK, CMDC6 committed more than £30 million across 71 projects focused on maritime decarbonization and smart shipping.

"Sustainability and innovation are key themes as ABP helps its customers to adapt to the changing environment" said Max Harris, Head of Strategy and Sustainability at Associated British Ports. "We are excited to explore the potential of this innovative solution as we pursue ever better air quality at our ports and support maritime decarbonisation".

STAX and Seabound offer the first fully integrated emissions solution that is immediate, requiring no retrofits or expensive overhauls. STAX's mobile barge captures up to 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while Seabound's unit isolates and stores up to 95% of carbon dioxide and 90% of sulfur emissions. The system will debut at ABP's Southampton port with vessels from UK-based Lomar Shipping.

PortZero expands upon the successful Carbon Capture Showcasefrom April 2025, where the combined STAX-Seabound solution was first debuted and highlights collaboration with ABP, demonstrating growing momentum for addressing port emissions globally.

Building on this project success, STAX will further establish its UK presence at London International Shipping Weekand the Global Hub.

About STAX Engineering
STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter.

Media Contact
LaunchSquad for STAX
stax@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bbeb106-542b-4493-85d5-96ec6f16616f


