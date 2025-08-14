Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. today, the special resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 29 July 2025 (the "Notice") were duly passed. The General Meeting was held in order to allow the Company to continue to meet market demand to issue ordinary shares, representing up to 20 per cent of its issued share capital (excluding treasury shares), without rights of pre-emption. The background to, and reasons for, the proposals are set out in full in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 29 July 2025 (the "Circular"). Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

The full text of the resolutions is contained in the Notice, which can be found on the Company's website at www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

Voting on the resolutions was taken on a poll. The poll votes received were as follows:

Special Resolution In Favour/Discretionary Against Votes withheld Number of votes Percentage Number of votes Percentage To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights up to an aggregate nominal value of £66,284 (being 6,628,400 ordinary shares). 12,053,847 99.23 93,634 0.77 59,347 To authorise the Directors to allot additional securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights up to an aggregate nominal value of £66,284 (being 6,628,400 ordinary shares). 12,021,402 99.01 120,513 0.99 64,913

Votes withheld are not a vote in law and have not been counted in the calculation of the votes for and against the resolution, the total votes validly cast or the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.

At the time of the above meeting, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 79,986,586 ordinary shares of £0.01 nominal value each, carrying one vote each. The Company holds 13,127,404 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 66,859,182.

A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Robert Peel

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (corporate broker)

Telephone: 020 7220 0500