TaxConnex, LLC®: TaxConnex Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America!

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 54%, TaxConnex Ranked 358 Among Financial Services Companies on the List

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / TaxConnex®, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales, use, and telecom tax solutions, is proud to announce its' inclusion in the Inc. 5000 List. As a first-time entrant, TaxConnex is honored to be included in this list of prestigious companies.

The Inc. 5000 list is an annual list that provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list," said Robert Dumas, CEO and Founder of TaxConnex. "Our services provide a unique combination of customized engagement, dedicated support, and innovative technology. Achieving this growth, especially in a time when automation alone is often the main focus for businesses, shows that clients continue to value the human oversight and expert guidance that we aim to supply."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

