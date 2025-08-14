Germany plans to build an energy hub with 500 MW/1,750 MWh battery storage and an AI data center, to be developed in phases through 2028. From ESS News Major plans are underway in the Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, with preparations for the ambitious "Weida-Land Energy Network" moving forward at full pace. According to Greenmake, a developer involved in the project, the combination of an AI data center, large-scale battery storage, and local solar farms will create a self-contained regional energy ecosystem. "Electricity is used where it is generated," the company states, explaining that the project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...