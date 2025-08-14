Full visibility into representation, sentiment, and efficiency empowers hiring teams to attract, engage, and retain the right talent.

Sapia.ai, the pioneer in ethical, AI-powered hiring, today announced the launch of Discover Insights, a real-time analytics suite that puts candidate experience, diversity, and performance data in the hands of every hiring leader and makes it actionable.

With Discover Insights, talent teams can finally measure inclusion and experience alongside hiring performance, answering questions that drive results:

Is our attraction spend bringing the right candidates?





Are we engaging and retaining them through the funnel?





Are we delivering a fair, consistent experience for all?





One view of performance, experience, and equity

Discover Insights combines Sapia.ai's Candidate Experience Dashboard and Diversity Dashboard with live funnel and efficiency metrics. Hiring teams see who is applying, progressing, and being hired, how journeys differ across demographics, and what candidates are saying, in their own words.

"Measuring inclusion and experience in real time, linked to outcomes, changes how hiring teams work," said Barb Hyman, CEO and founder of Sapia.ai. "You can see where diverse talent is dropping out, how sentiment is shifting, and act before you lose great people."

From data to action

Every dashboard is built for action:

Track representation and fairness at every stage

Pinpoint where diverse talent drops out

Monitor brand advocacy, satisfaction, and engagement

Quantify ROI from automation and efficiency gains

Share proof of fair, effective hiring with boards, regulators, and executives

Built on Sapia.ai's FAIR Framework and privacy-by-design principles, Discover Insights empowers every hiring stakeholder with a shared, transparent view of what's working and what needs to change.

Hiring is no longer a black box. Now it's a live feedback loop.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai is building the world's most intelligent hiring engine, bringing science, speed, and fairness to every people decision.

Trusted by global brands like BT Group, Woolworths, and Qantas, we replace outdated hiring processes with a closed-loop system: from job design (JAS) to structured interviews (Chat Pro) to workforce intelligence (Tia).

With 7 million+ interviews completed in 50+ languages, Sapia.ai redefines hiring for scale, inclusion, and insight through a chat experience candidates love.

We don't automate the status quo. We're replacing it.

Learn more at www.sapia.ai/discover-insights

Contacts:

Barb Hyman, CEO Founder barb@sapia.ai