Entergy Corporation: Seven Mississippians Awarded Entergy's Community Power Scholarship

Scholarship emphasizes the recipients' commitment to community service, leadership and work experience

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Entergy is helping high-school graduates from its four-state service area pursue their college and career dreams with $5,000 scholarships from the company's Community Power Scholarship program.

This year, the 2025 scholarship recipients include seven exceptional Mississippi students and children of Entergy employees who have showcased remarkable dedication to their community, school and workplace. The one-time scholarships are available for students applying for accredited vocational-technical schools and two-year or four-year colleges and universities.

"These remarkable individuals demonstrate unwavering commitment and effort in shaping a bright future and fostering resilient communities," said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi. "The Community Power Scholarships will support them in taking the next steps of their educational journey and deepening their engagement with the community. Giving back is a core value for Entergy, so we applaud these young leaders for their work."

The following is a list of the 2025 Entergy Community Power Scholarship recipients from Mississippi and the schools they will be attending:

  • Meredith Hawkins, Jackson - Mississippi State University

  • Alexis Hunter, Jackson - University of Mississippi

  • Grace Gardner, Madison - Colorado State University

  • Madelynn Soucie, Madison - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

  • Ryan Wu, Madison - Duke University

  • Alyssa Norsworthy, McComb - Southwest Mississippi Community College

  • Desmond Breland - Delta Technical College

The seven Mississippi students join 22 other recipients from across Entergy's four-state service area.

For more than 20 years, Entergy's Community Power Scholarship program has provided more than $3.6 million in financial assistance to over 730 children of the company's employees, aiding them in covering their education costs.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergymississippi.com and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.

Media inquiries:
entergymsmedia@entergy.com

View original content here.

Scholarship recipients (left to right) Ryan Wu, Meredith Hawkins, Alyssa Norsworthy and Alexis Hunsicker. Not pictured: Desmond Breland, Grace Gardner and Madelynn Soucie.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



