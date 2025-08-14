Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps global brands drive commerce with consumers, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, after market close.

The Company will host an investor webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Thursday, August 28, 2025 to discuss its financial and business results, along with strategic priorities for the remainder of 2025.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q2 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: bit.ly/ICGH-Q2-2025

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company's website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262425

SOURCE: IC Group Inc.