Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LKAB Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB: Interim Report April-June 2025: Lower iron ore prices and weaker US dollar reduce profits

LKAB's operating profit for the second quarter amounted to SEK 1.1 bn. Despite improved production stability, an uncertain and turbulent global landscape with falling iron ore prices and a weakened US dollar has had a substantial negative impact on earnings.

Net sales for the second quarter totalled MSEK 7,820 (9,851). The lower sales figure is mainly due to lower iron ore prices and a weaker US dollar. Operating profit for the quarter was MSEK 1,074 (2,666). For the first half of the year, net sales amounted to MSEK 17,442 (15,322). Operating profit for the first half of the year amounted to MSEK 4,711 (4,036), where more consistent production and fewer disruptions had a positive impact on earnings.

The average global spot price for iron ore products was USD 98 (112) per tonne in the quarter, which was USD 14 per tonne lower than in the same period last year and USD 6 per tonne lower than in the previous quarter of 2025. Quoted pellet premiums for the quarter were around USD 7 per tonne lower than in the same period last year.

Production remains stable and has increased compared to the same period last year, which was affected by extensive production disruptions. Despite improved production stability, external factors had a significant impact on earnings during the quarter. Uncertainty in the global landscape, including concerns about US tariffs, has had a strong effect on the market and thus contributed to lower iron ore prices and a weakened US dollar.

"We are very much affected by market developments and external factors. However, our focus is on what we can influence and improve ourselves - our delivery reliability and production stability. Increased volumes are a prerequisite for our success both in the short term and in a longer perspective, especially in light of the major investments we are facing," says Jan Moström, President and CEO of LKAB.

In parallel with the improvement and safety work, permitting processes are underway. During the quarter it was announced that the environmental permit process for the operations in Malmberget is going into the main hearing. The permit review aims to secure the company's current and future mining operations in Gällivare, which also include new facilities for the transition to carbon-free processes and products.

"We are working intensively on a joint review for Malmberget with the Land and Environment Court (Mark- och miljödomstolen). This is an extensive effort where we need clear and efficient permitting processes. The iron and steel industry is facing an important shift in which we need to secure long-term competitiveness, and permitting issues are a crucial factor," says Jan Moström.

This information constitutes information that Luossaara-Kiirunavaara AB is required to disclose under Sweden's Securities Markets Act. It was released for publication at 13.00 CEST on 14 August 2025.

Contact: Mikko Viitala, Acting Group Media Relations Manager LKAB, phone: +46 70 309 8163, mail: mikko.viitala@lkab.com

LKAB is an international mining and minerals group that offers sustainable iron ore, minerals and special products. We are committed to developing carbon-free processes and products by 2045, leading the transformation of the iron and steel industry. Since 1890 we have developed through unique innovations and technology solutions, driven forward by nearly 5,200 employees in 12 countries. In 2024, the LKAB Group had sales of around SEK 33 billion. lkab.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.