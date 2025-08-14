nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Anzeige
WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 20:31
23,800 Euro
-1,65 % -0,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00024,20013:58
24,00024,20013:46
nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 14, 2025(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2025, after the market close on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

About nCino?
nCino.? ?

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT?
Mara D'Auria
press@ncino.com?


