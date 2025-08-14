Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
14.08.2025 11:18 Uhr
Virtune AB (Publ): Half-year report 2025

Stockholm, 14 August 2025 - Virtune delivers its most successful half-year financial results ever with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% despite a turbulent market during the first 6 months of the year, demonstrating the company's robust business model.

• Net revenue amounted to 30,178 KSEK (5,408 KSEK).
• Net revenue growth of 458%.
• Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 5,320 KSEK (-8,290 KSEK).
• Operating profit before depreciation excluding unrealized losses on digital assets (Adjusted EBITDA) amounted to 6,037 KSEK (-8,290 KSEK).
• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 5,088 KSEK (-8,522 KSEK).
• The net profit amounted to 4 668 KSEK (-9 118 KSEK).
• Earnings per share before dilution of SEK 0.73 (-1.52 SEK) and earnings per share after dilution of SEK 0.66 (-1.52 SEK).
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 3,358 KSEK (-11,980 KSEK).
• Assets under management (AUM) at the end of the period amounted to 3,140,823 KSEK (809,082 KSEK).
• The net inflow for the period amounted to 1,389,609 KSEK (559,864 KSEK).

Words from the CEO, Christopher Kock:
'In January 2025, Virtune began its second full year on the market. Thanks to the long-term work we have invested in preparation for our continued market expansion, we have built a solid foundation for sustained growth - geographically, in revenue, and in product offering. During the period, we have strengthened our compliance and operational procedures, increased the level of automation, and established long-term strategies in all relevant areas to enable continued strong expansion in an efficient manner.'

See attached PDF for the complete half-year report.

Best regards,

Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member of Virtune AB (Publ)

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Board Member
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
Email address: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.


