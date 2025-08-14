Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 13:50 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securities Arbitration Law Group: Two Investor Groups File Federal Lawsuits Against First National Realty Partners Alleging Fraud and Misrepresentation

RED BANK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Two separate groups of investors have filed lawsuits in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP), First National Realty Advisors, LLC (FNRA), and several affiliated individuals, including managing principals Anthony Grosso and Christopher Palermo. The filings allege violations of federal and state securities laws, as well as claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The first group of seven (7) investors, who were initially named in a civil suit brought by FNRP earlier this year, have responded with counterclaims asserting that they were misled about key aspects of their investments. Their allegations include the concealment of substantial fees and commissions, exaggerated financial projections, and the use of affiliated entities to funnel investor money without proper disclosure.

Shortly after the counterclaims were filed, an additional group of eighteen (18) investors brought a separate federal lawsuit containing similar factual allegations. These investors, who are not affiliated with the first group, allege they were similarly misinformed about the structure, risks, and fee arrangements associated with FNRP's real estate investment offerings. The second complaint also raises concerns about what the plaintiffs describe as "conflicted" asset management fees and insufficient transparency regarding acquisition costs and third-party relationships.

In both legal actions, the plaintiffs allege that the use of closely-held affiliates - including FNRA - created conflicts of interest that were not adequately disclosed. They also claim that FNRP's financial models overstated internal rates of return and failed to account for significant encumbrances and fees that affected the actual performance of the properties.

The lawsuits seek multiple forms of relief, including compensatory and punitive damages, rescission of the investments, and disgorgement of allegedly improper gains. The legal matters are currently in early stages, and no findings have been made by the court. FNRP and the named individuals have denied the allegations and intend to defend the cases vigorously.

These cases are both pending before the Hon. Michael A. Shipp in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

DISCLAIMER: The above claims are allegations only. No court has found any party liable, and the defendants are presumed innocent of all claims unless and until proven otherwise.

Case Administrator
Securities Arbitration Law Group, PLLC
1200 G Street NW Suite 800
Washington DC 20005
202-444-4222
www.salawgrp.com
info@arbitrationlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Securities Arbitration Law Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/two-investor-groups-file-federal-lawsuits-against-first-national-1060827

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.