Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We delivered solid performance this quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user product front, we focused on the integration of social products and upgrade of recommendation system, which are aimed at improving user engagement and content consumption on the platform. On the AI technology application front, our user community of AI-powered intelligent search grew robustly, which further drove the increase of the overall search needs of users. On the monetization front, our advertising business exhibited solid trend this quarter, leveraging our strengths in new product launch marketing and our capability to capture advertising budget during the e-commerce season."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were US$444.8 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Advertising and marketing revenues were US$383.4 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year or an increase of 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$61.4 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year or a decrease of 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Income from operations was US$145.6 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year, representing an operating margin of 33%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$125.7 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.48.

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$161.8 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$143.2 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.54.

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 588 million in June 2025.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 261 million in June 2025.

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the second quarter of 2025 was the same as it was in the second quarter of 2024, or RMB7.23=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2025, Weibo's total net revenues were US$444.8 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$437.9 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were US$383.4 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$375.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$347.6 million, an increase of 1% compared to US$342.9 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from Alibaba were US$35.7 million, an increase of 10% compared to US$32.4 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to incremental marketing demand for the June 18 e-commerce festival.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were US$61.4 million, a decrease of 2% compared to US$62.6 million for the same period last year.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 totaled US$299.2 million, a decrease of 1% compared to US$302.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease mainly resulted from the decrease of general and administrative expenses year-over-year, partially offset by the increase in cost of revenues and product development expenses year-over-year. The decrease of general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the collection of an accounts receivable in the second quarter of 2025 which had previously been recognized as bad debt expenses and written off in the past period.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was US$145.6 million, an increase of 8% compared to US$135.4 million for the same period last year. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 33%, compared to 31% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was US$161.8 million, compared to US$157.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 36%, at similar level compared to the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was US$12.8 million, compared to US$11.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2025 mainly included (i) net interest and other income of US$15.9 million; and (ii) investment related impairment of US$4.9 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were US$31.7 million, compared to US$33.3 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was US$125.7 million, compared to US$111.9 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was US$0.48, compared to US$0.43 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was US$143.2 million, compared to US$126.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was US$0.54, compared to US$0.48 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2025, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.11 billion. For the second quarter of 2025, cash provided by operating activities was US$24.8 million, capital expenditures totaled US$17.6 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$14.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)







































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Net revenues:













Advertising and marketing $ 375,277

$ 383,352

$ 714,228

$ 722,458 Value-added services 62,596

61,446

119,142

119,195

Net revenues 437,873

444,798

833,370

841,653

















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (1) 89,790

103,451

176,611

192,253 Sales and marketing (1) 114,232

109,747

217,859

205,557 Product development (1) 71,689

78,068

152,415

154,089 General and administrative (1) 26,777

7,962

51,363

33,874

Total costs and expenses 302,488

299,228

598,248

585,773 Income from operations 135,385

145,570

235,122

255,880

















Non-operating income (loss):













Investment related income (loss), net 245

(3,112)

(4,725)

5,245 Interest and other income (loss), net 11,182

15,945

(7,429)

29,691



11,427

12,833

(12,154)

34,936

















Income before income tax expenses 146,812

158,403

222,968

290,816 Less: Income tax expenses 33,275

31,705

58,319

55,996

















Net income 113,537

126,698

164,649

234,820 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 471

429

1,019

763 Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests 1,135

584

2,261

1,408 Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 111,931

$ 125,685

$ 161,369

$ 232,649



































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.47

$ 0.53

$ 0.68

$ 0.98 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 0.43

$ 0.48

$ 0.63

$ 0.88

















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable













to Weibo's shareholders 237,124

238,632

236,909

238,459 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable













to Weibo's shareholders 265,086

268,346

264,365

267,429

















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:















Cost of revenues $ 1,527

$ 980

$ 3,300

$ 2,219

Sales and marketing 3,211

2,234

7,034

5,163

Product development 8,293

5,340

18,731

12,180

General and administrative 4,176

3,465

9,154

7,504

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





















As of







December 31,

June 30,







2024

2025













Assets

Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,890,632

$ 1,156,292





Short-term investments 459,852

952,876





Accounts receivable, net 339,754

376,540





Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348,774

339,402





Amount due from SINA(1) 452,769

452,953





Current assets subtotal 3,491,781

3,278,063















Property and equipment, net 215,034

280,622

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 272,004

268,159

Long-term investments 1,389,199

1,419,411

Other non-current assets 1,136,481

1,292,890

Total assets $ 6,504,499

$ 6,539,145













Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 158,435

$ 186,790





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 652,369

582,521





Income tax payable 84,690

50,295





Deferred revenues 72,642

77,272





Current liabilities subtotal 968,136

896,878

















Long-term liabilities:











Convertible senior notes 320,803

322,374





Unsecured senior notes 744,662

745,146





Long-term loans 795,311

797,144





Other long-term liabilities 96,701

101,895





Total liabilities 2,925,613

2,863,437















Redeemable non-controlling interests 45,103

25,817















Shareholders' equity:









Weibo shareholders' equity 3,482,771

3,597,121



Non-controlling interests 51,012

52,770





Total shareholders' equity 3,533,783

3,649,891

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity $ 6,504,499

$ 6,539,145





























(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$417.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and US$410.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)









































Three months ended

Six months ended









June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,









2024

2025

2024

2025

































Income from operations

$ 135,385

$ 145,570

$ 235,122

$ 255,880

Add: Stock-based compensation



17,207



12,019



38,219



27,066



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions



5,011



4,161



10,070



8,283

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 157,603

$ 161,750

$ 283,411

$ 291,229

































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 111,931

$ 125,685

$ 161,369

$ 232,649

Add: Stock-based compensation



17,207



12,019



38,219



27,066



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions



5,011



4,161



10,070



8,283



Investment related gain/loss, net (1)



(245)



3,112



4,725



(5,245)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments



(8,412)



(2,642)



16,946



(1,603)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(435)



(578)



(871)



(1,070)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)



(1,082)



(485)



(2,185)



(1,219)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans



2,277



1,943



4,591



3,886

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 126,252

$ 143,215

$ 232,864

$ 262,747

































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 0.48 * $ 0.54 * $ 0.89 * $ 0.99 *































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders



265,086



268,346



264,365



267,429

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders



265,086



268,346



264,365



267,429

































Adjusted EBITDA:



























Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 111,931

$ 125,685

$ 161,369

$ 232,649



Non-GAAP adjustments



14,321



17,530



71,495



30,098



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



126,252



143,215



232,864



262,747





Interest income, net



(9,410)



(10,098)



(18,561)



(24,084)





Income tax expenses



34,357



32,190



60,504



57,215





Depreciation expenses



9,169



10,363



18,586



19,512



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,368

$ 175,670

$ 293,393

$ 315,390

































Net revenues

$ 437,873

$ 444,798

$ 833,370

$ 841,653

































Non-GAAP operating margin



36 %



36 %



34 %



35 %

































(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.



















































(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.

































* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.















WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025



















Net revenues

















Advertising and marketing

















Non-Ali advertisers

$ 342,868

$ 347,610

$ 659,268

$ 644,104

Alibaba

32,409

35,742

54,960

78,354

Subtotal

375,277

383,352

714,228

722,458





















Value-added services

62,596

61,446

119,142

119,195





$ 437,873

$ 444,798

$ 833,370

$ 841,653

