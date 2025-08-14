Vipshop Holdings Limited: Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 14, 2025
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB25.8 billion (US$3.6 billion), compared with RMB26.9 billion in the prior year period.
- GMV[1] for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 1.7% year over year to RMB51.4 billion from RMB50.6 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB6.1 billion (US$ 845.2 million ), compared with RMB6.3 billion in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was R MB1.5 billion (US$208.0 million), compared with RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period .
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.1 billion (US$290.0 million), compared with RMB2.2 billion in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers [3] for the second quarter of 2025 was 43.5 million, compared with 44.3 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders [4] for the second quarter of 2025 were 193.0 million, compared with 197.8 million in the prior year period.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "Our business trajectory showed stabilization as we acted swiftly to revive customer activity and sales momentum. Total GMV has returned to growth, driven by solid performance in apparel categories and double-digit growth in Super VIP members. Anchored by our vision of discount retail for brands, we have implemented changes within our organization to enhance the self-reinforcing flywheel across merchandising, operations and customer engagement. With our scale, strategic clarity and merchandising strength, we are executing with confidence on our path to long-term success."
Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We delivered another quarter of healthy profitability, demonstrating our consistent financial discipline in prioritizing growth initiatives and optimizing resource allocation. Looking ahead, our consistent strategy and focused execution position us well to return to sustainable growth. Meanwhile, we remain firmly on track to deliver on our shareholder return commitments, having distributed a total of US$614.1 million through dividends and buybacks in the first half of 2025."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB25.8 billion (US$3.6 billion), compared with RMB26.9 billion in the prior year period.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB6.1 billion (US$845.2 million), compared with RMB6.3 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 23.5%, compared with 23.6% in the prior year period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 6.3% year over year to RMB4.6 billion (US$637.0 million) from RMB4.3 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 17.7%, compared with 16.0% in the prior year period.
- Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 2.6% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$294.4 million) from RMB2.2 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 8.2%, compared with 8.1% in the prior year period.
- Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 3.3% year over year to RMB715.9 million (US$99.9 million) from RMB740.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 2.8%, which remained stable as compared with that in the prior year period.
- Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 9.3% year over year to RMB442.0 million (US$61.7 million) from RMB487.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 1.7%, compared with 1.8% in the prior year period.
- General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1.3 billion (US$181.0 million), compared with RMB900.7 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting an increase in the share-based compensation expenses for Shan Shan Outlets. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were 5.0%, compared with 3.4% in the prior year period.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1.7 billion (US$237.0 million), compared with RMB2.2 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 6.6%, compared with 8.3% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the second quarter of 2025, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.4 billion (US$334.4 million), compared with RMB2.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the second quarter of 2025 was 9.3%, compared with 9.5% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1.5 billion (US$208.0 million), compared with RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was 5.8%, compared with 7.2% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB2.91 (US$0.41), compared with RMB3.49 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2025, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB2.1 billion (US$290.0 million), compared with RMB2.2 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the second quarter of 2025 was 8.0%, compared with 8.1% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB4.06 (US$0.57), compared with RMB3.91 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 511,765,820.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB24.7 billion (US$3.5 billion) and short term investments of RMB3.0 billion (US$416.2 million).
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1.3 billion (US$181.6 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
For the three months ended
June 30, 2024
RMB'000
June 30, 2025
RMB'000
June 30, 2025
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
287,090
1,301,049
181,619
Reconciling items:
Net impact from internet financing activities[11]
27,193
56,614
7,903
Capital expenditures
(1,178,086)
(555,862)
(77,595)
Free cash (outflow) inflow
(863,803)
801,801
111,927
For the trailing twelve months ended
June 30, 2024
RMB'000
June 30, 2025
RMB'000
June 30, 2025
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
9,626,765
9,673,390
1,350,353
Reconciling items:
Net impact from internet financing activities
(84,782)
73,437
10,251
Capital expenditures
(4,360,210)
(2,908,504)
(406,012)
Free cash inflow
5,181,773
6,838,323
954,592
Share Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased US$349.8 million of its ADSs under its current US$1.0 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through February 2027. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had an unutilized amount of US$646.0 million under this program.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB20.7 billion and RMB21.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2025 or at any other rate.
About Vipshop Holdings Limited
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that cash flows for the period presented and the detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270") have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform, and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.
[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the given period, including the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's self-operated online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms, excluding those who made their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms, at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.
[6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.
[11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Product revenues
25,077,607
23,797,383
3,321,987
50,924,737
48,090,503
6,713,175
Other revenues (1)
1,797,561
2,008,977
280,442
3,596,311
3,984,399
556,201
Total net revenues
26,875,168
25,806,360
3,602,429
54,521,048
52,074,902
7,269,376
Cost of revenues
(20,533,956)
(19,751,363)
(2,757,184)
(41,634,335)
(39,937,696)
(5,575,087)
Gross profit
6,341,212
6,054,997
845,245
12,886,713
12,137,206
1,694,289
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses (2)
(2,164,681)
(2,109,239)
(294,438)
(4,150,206)
(3,999,193)
(558,266)
Marketing expenses
(740,662)
(715,900)
(99,936)
(1,431,546)
(1,448,048)
(202,140)
Technology and content expenses
(487,156)
(442,039)
(61,706)
(969,057)
(891,109)
(124,394)
General and administrative expenses
(900,671)
(1,296,338)
(180,962)
(1,829,758)
(2,247,136)
(313,688)
Total operating expenses
(4,293,170)
(4,563,516)
(637,042)
(8,380,567)
(8,585,486)
(1,198,488)
Other operating income
184,380
206,423
28,816
485,978
422,979
59,046
Income from operations
2,232,422
1,697,904
237,019
4,992,124
3,974,699
554,847
Investment (loss) gain and revaluation of investments
(17,855)
37,106
5,180
(21,413)
(353)
(49)
Impairment loss of investments
(14,691)
0
0
(14,691)
0
0
Interest expense
(13,666)
(23,482)
(3,278)
(24,221)
(33,721)
(4,707)
Interest income
191,656
195,951
27,354
407,713
418,901
58,476
Exchange loss
(74,896)
(18,849)
(2,631)
(77,263)
(31,784)
(4,437)
Income before income tax expense and share of income of equity
2,302,970
1,888,630
263,644
5,262,249
4,327,742
604,130
Income tax expenses
(405,646)
(407,189)
(56,841)
(1,024,932)
(914,856)
(127,709)
Share of income of equity method investees
47,203
36,357
5,075
55,138
85,222
11,897
Net income
1,944,527
1,517,798
211,878
4,292,455
3,498,108
488,318
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(13,320)
(28,049)
(3,915)
(44,538)
(65,514)
(9,145)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,931,207
1,489,749
207,963
4,247,917
3,432,594
479,173
Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary
-Basic
108,709,998
101,229,148
101,229,148
108,584,522
101,951,703
101,951,703
-Diluted
110,735,433
102,353,164
102,353,164
110,708,271
103,374,279
103,374,279
Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
17.76
14.72
2.05
39.12
33.67
4.70
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
17.44
14.55
2.03
38.37
33.21
4.64
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
3.55
2.94
0.41
7.82
6.73
0.94
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
3.49
2.91
0.41
7.67
6.64
0.93
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.5 billion and RMB 1.5 billion in the
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses,
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the
Fulfillment expenses
20,727
15,844
2,212
41,091
36,021
5,028
Marketing expenses
7,516
18,177
2,537
15,335
25,219
3,520
Technology and content expenses
96,856
73,992
10,329
190,288
162,837
22,731
General and administrative expenses
206,985
589,838
82,338
380,832
824,376
115,078
Total
332,084
697,851
97,416
627,546
1,048,453
146,357
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
26,352,161
24,238,054
3,383,502
Restricted cash
602,342
502,594
70,159
Short term investments
1,872,756
2,981,248
416,166
Accounts receivable, net
915,158
1,018,720
142,208
Amounts due from related parties,net
548,145
545,766
76,186
Other receivables and prepayments,net
2,473,050
2,845,006
397,148
Loan receivables,net
6,878
8,890
1,241
Inventories
5,032,069
4,276,040
596,912
Total current assets
37,802,559
36,416,318
5,083,522
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
18,292,771
18,490,736
2,581,207
Deposits for property and equipment
164,955
10,416
1,454
Land use rights, net
10,686,400
10,548,442
1,472,506
Intangible assets, net
327,844
325,955
45,502
Investment in equity method investees
2,002,043
2,219,807
309,873
Other investments
3,355,489
3,377,873
471,533
Other long-term assets
434,206
286,156
39,946
Goodwill
755,213
755,213
105,424
Deferred tax assets, net
681,029
713,496
99,600
Operating lease right-of-use assets
433,617
439,426
61,342
Total non-current assets
37,133,567
37,167,520
5,188,387
TOTAL ASSETS
74,936,126
73,583,838
10,271,909
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
2,399,629
6,663,000
930,119
Accounts payable
15,190,560
11,733,049
1,637,870
Advance from customers
2,035,184
1,530,985
213,717
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
9,663,421
8,400,509
1,172,668
Amounts due to related parties
104,187
127,674
17,823
Deferred income
476,796
489,117
68,278
Operating lease liabilities
57,224
59,788
8,346
Total current liabilities
29,927,001
29,004,122
4,048,821
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liability
783,863
595,592
83,141
Deferred income-non current
2,084,038
2,258,212
315,234
Operating lease liabilities
591,995
594,153
82,941
Total non-current liabilities
3,459,896
3,447,957
481,316
TOTAL LIABILITIES
33,386,897
32,452,079
4,530,137
EQUITY:
Total shareholders' equity (US$0.0001 par value, 500 million
39,968,813
39,500,179
5,514,012
Non-controlling interests
1,580,416
1,631,580
227,760
Total shareholders' equity
41,549,229
41,131,759
5,741,772
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
74,936,126
73,583,838
10,271,909
(4) The number of treasury stock as of June 30, 2025 was 17.0 million, of which 17.0 million are Class A ordinary shares
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
June 30,2024
June 30,2025
June 30,2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Income from operations
2,232,422
1,697,904
237,019
4,992,124
3,974,699
554,847
Share-based compensation expenses
332,084
697,851
97,416
627,546
1,048,453
146,357
Non-GAAP income from operations
2,564,506
2,395,755
334,435
5,619,670
5,023,152
701,204
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,931,207
1,489,749
207,963
4,247,917
3,432,594
479,173
Share-based compensation expenses
332,084
697,851
97,416
627,546
1,048,453
146,357
Impairment loss of investments
14,691.00
-
-
14,691
-
-
Investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding
17,855
(36,715)
(5,125)
21,413
744
104
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(5)
(15,124)
23,641
3,300
(28,647)
23,702
3,309
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(115,297)
(97,308)
(13,584)
(134,789)
(119,891)
(16,736)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
2,165,416
2,077,218
289,970
4,748,131
4,385,602
612,207
To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments.
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary
-Basic
108,709,998
101,229,148
101,229,148
108,584,522
101,951,703
101,951,703
-Diluted
110,735,433
102,353,164
102,353,164
110,708,271
103,374,279
103,374,279
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
19.92
20.52
2.86
43.73
43.02
6.01
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
19.55
20.29
2.83
42.89
42.42
5.92
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
3.98
4.10
0.57
8.75
8.60
1.20
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
3.91
4.06
0.57
8.58
8.48
1.18
SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited