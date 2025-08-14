John Deere Company: Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.289 Billion

Disciplined execution yields solid results in the face of a challenging environment.

Customers remain cautious amid ongoing uncertainty.

Full-year net income guidance narrowed.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.289 billion for the third quarter ended July 27, 2025, or $4.75 per share, compared with net income of $1.734 billion, or $6.29 per share, for the quarter ended July 28, 2024. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.962 billion, or $14.57 per share, compared with $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 9 percent, to $12.018 billion, for the third quarter of 2025 and decreased 18 percent, to $33.290 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $10.357 billion for the quarter and $28.338 billion for nine months, compared with $11.387 billion and $35.484 billion last year, respectively.

"By proactively managing inventory, we've matched production to retail demand, enabling our company and dealers to respond swiftly to market shifts and customer needs," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "By continuing to address the high levels of used equipment in the industry, we're building a healthier market for everyone-our customers, our dealers, and our business-even in these challenging times."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2025 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.25 billion.

"We remain committed to delivering solutions that address our customers' current needs while also laying the groundwork for future growth. For example, the increasing utilization and proven in-field effectiveness of advanced technologies-such as See & Spray and Harvest Settings Automation-are empowering customers to improve their productivity and better navigate industry challenges," May noted. "The positive outcomes we're enabling reinforce our confidence in Deere's future despite near-term uncertainty."

Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date $ in millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Net sales and revenues

$ 12,018

$ 13,152

-9 %

$ 33,290

$ 40,572

-18 % Net income

$ 1,289

$ 1,734

-26 %

$ 3,962

$ 5,855

-32 % Fully diluted EPS

$ 4.75

$ 6.29





$ 14.57

$ 21.04





All periods presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the "Production costs" and "Other" categories below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 4,273

$ 5,099

-16 % Operating profit

$ 580

$ 1,162

-50 % Operating margin



13.6 %



22.8 %





Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes and unfavorable price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 3,025

$ 3,053

-1 % Operating profit

$ 485

$ 496

-2 % Operating margin



16.0 %



16.2 %





Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by favorable currency translation and price realization. Operating profit decreased due to higher tariffs, partially offset by reductions in warranty expenses and lower production costs. The decreased production costs were primarily the result of lower material costs.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 3,059

$ 3,235

-5 % Operating profit

$ 237

$ 448

-47 % Operating margin



7.7 %



13.8 %





Construction and forestry sales decreased for the quarter primarily due to unfavorable price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to unfavorable price realization and higher production costs caused by higher tariffs, partially offset by favorable product mix.

Financial Services

Third Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net income

$ 205

$ 153

34 %

Financial services net income for the quarter was higher due to a lower provision for credit losses and prior year special items.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025











Agriculture & Turf











U.S. & Canada:











Large Ag









Down ~ 30% Small Ag & Turf









Down ~ 10% Europe









Flat to down 5% South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat Asia









Flat to up 5%













Construction & Forestry











U.S. & Canada:











Construction Equipment









Down ~ 10% Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to down 5% Global Forestry









Flat to down 5% Global Roadbuilding









Flat





























Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025





Currency

Price $ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization Production & Precision Ag

Down 15% to 20%

Down 1.0%

Up 1.0% Small Ag & Turf

Down ~ 10%

Up 0.5%

Up 0.5% Construction & Forestry

Down 10% to 15%

~ Flat

Down 2.0%













Financial Services

Net Income

~ $770





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2025," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2025," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, forecasted financial and industry results, future investment and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, and retaliatory trade regulations;

the uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, continue production at certain international facilities, procure raw materials and components, accurately forecast demand and inventory, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased pricing, accurately predict financial results and industry trends, and remain competitive based on trade actions, policies and general economic uncertainty;

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as world grain stocks, harvest yields, available farm acres, acreage planted, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession and regional or global liquidity constraints;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions;

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology;

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East;

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities;

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions;

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes;

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees;

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge;

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products;

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, health and safety, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, human rights, import / export and trade, tariffs, labor and employment, product liability, tax, telematics, and telecommunications;

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy; and

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products.

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY THIRD QUARTER 2025 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



July 27

July 28

%

July 27

July 28

%



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 4,273

$ 5,099

-16

$ 12,571

$ 16,529

-24 Small ag & turf net sales



3,025



3,053

-1



7,767



8,663

-10 Construction & forestry net sales



3,059



3,235

-5



8,000



10,292

-22 Financial services revenues



1,418



1,489

-5



4,273



4,259



Other revenues



243



276

-12



679



829

-18 Total net sales and revenues

$ 12,018

$ 13,152

-9

$ 33,290

$ 40,572

-18

































Operating profit: *































Production & precision ag

$ 580

$ 1,162

-50

$ 2,066

$ 3,857

-46 Small ag & turf



485



496

-2



1,182



1,393

-15 Construction & forestry



237



448

-47



681



1,682

-60 Financial services



266



191

+39



740



657

+13 Total operating profit



1,568



2,297

-32



4,669



7,589

-38 Reconciling items **



60



62

-3



198



111

+78 Income taxes



(339)



(625)

-46



(905)



(1,845)

-51 Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,289

$ 1,734

-26

$ 3,962

$ 5,855

-32





* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external

interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of

financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain

foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service

cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales and Revenues























Net sales

$ 10,357

$ 11,387

$ 28,338

$ 35,484 Finance and interest income



1,426



1,461



4,233



4,207 Other income



235



304



719



881 Total



12,018



13,152



33,290



40,572

























Costs and Expenses























Cost of sales



7,570



7,848



20,215



24,205 Research and development expenses



556



567



1,631



1,664 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,217



1,278



3,387



3,608 Interest expense



794



840



2,408



2,478 Other operating expenses



281



264



817



930 Total



10,418



10,797



28,458



32,885

























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



1,600



2,355



4,832



7,687 Provision for income taxes



339



625



905



1,845

























Income of Consolidated Group



1,261



1,730



3,927



5,842 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



10



1



11



4

























Net Income



1,271



1,731



3,938



5,846 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(18)



(3)



(24)



(9) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,289

$ 1,734

$ 3,962

$ 5,855

























Per Share Data























Basic

$ 4.76

$ 6.32

$ 14.61

$ 21.13 Diluted



4.75



6.29



14.57



21.04 Dividends declared



1.62



1.47



4.86



4.41 Dividends paid



1.62



1.47



4.71



4.29

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



270.7



274.5



271.1



277.1 Diluted



271.4



275.6



271.9



278.2



























See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



July 27

October 27

July 28



2025

2024

2024 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,580

$ 7,324

$ 7,004 Marketable securities



1,407



1,154



1,140 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



6,103



5,326



7,469 Financing receivables - net



43,930



44,309



43,896 Financing receivables securitized - net



7,948



8,723



8,274 Other receivables



2,826



2,545



2,270 Equipment on operating leases - net



7,512



7,451



7,118 Inventories



7,713



7,093



7,696 Property and equipment - net



7,713



7,580



7,092 Goodwill



4,209



3,959



3,960 Other intangible assets - net



926



999



1,030 Retirement benefits



3,182



2,921



3,126 Deferred income taxes



2,209



2,086



1,898 Other assets



3,559



2,906



2,903 Assets held for sale









2,944



2,965 Total Assets

$ 107,817

$ 107,320

$ 107,841



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 14,607

$ 13,533

$ 15,294 Short-term securitization borrowings



7,610



8,431



7,869 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,582



14,543



14,397 Deferred income taxes



489



478



481 Long-term borrowings



44,429



43,229



42,692 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,836



2,354



2,156 Liabilities held for sale









1,827



1,803 Total liabilities



82,553



84,395



84,692



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



84



82



84



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



25,175



22,836



23,062 Noncontrolling interests



5



7



3 Total stockholders' equity



25,180



22,843



23,065 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 107,817

$ 107,320

$ 107,841





















See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 3,938

$ 5,846 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



258



222 Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,668



1,598 Impairments and other adjustments



29



53 Share-based compensation expense



104



159 Credit for deferred income taxes



(102)



(125) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(494)



(2,446) Inventories



(526)



234 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(717)



(1,015) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(147)



31 Retirement benefits



(813)



(246) Other



266



(172) Net cash provided by operating activities



3,464



4,139













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



19,712



19,143 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



359



333 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,408



1,451 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(18,962)



(21,113) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(89)





Purchases of marketable securities



(598)



(572) Purchases of property and equipment



(852)



(1,043) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(2,009)



(2,165) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



334





Collateral on derivatives - net



127



390 Other



(231)



(95) Net cash used for investing activities



(801)



(3,671)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net payments in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



(2,060)



(992) Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



10,707



15,512 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(7,743)



(10,792) Repurchases of common stock



(1,136)



(3,227) Dividends paid



(1,282)



(1,202) Other



(43)



(88) Net cash used for financing activities



(1,557)



(789)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



108



(6)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



1,214



(327) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



7,633



7,620 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 8,847

$ 7,293















See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)Acquisitions

In 2025, the company acquired businesses to advance the capabilities of the company's existing technology offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions that improve profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. The combined cost of these acquisitions was $89 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were assigned to the production and precision agriculture and construction and forestry segments. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and intangible assets.

(2)Special Items

Impairment

In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $61 million pretax ($49 million after-tax), primarily related to the trade name and customer relationship assets of external overseas battery operations. Of this amount, $53 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and $8 million in "Cost of sales." This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. The impairment resulted from slowing external demand for batteries, which indicated that it is probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying value of the assets.

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates" within the financial services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

BJD was reclassified as held for sale in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a net loss of $15 million pretax and after-tax due to the establishment of a $53 million valuation allowance on the assets held for sale and a $38 million reversal of allowance for credit losses. In the first quarter of 2025, a gain of $32 million pretax and after-tax was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" related to a decrease in valuation allowance. This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. No significant gain or loss was recognized upon completion of the transaction. The equity interest in BJD was valued at $362 million at the deconsolidation date.

Employee-Separation Programs

In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for the company's salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period. For the limited voluntary employee-separation programs, the expense was recorded in the period in which the employee irrevocably accepted a separation offer.

The expenses for the three months and nine months ended July 28, 2024 were recorded in millions of dollars as follows:





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total Employee-Separation Programs:





























Cost of sales

$ 18

$ 9

$ 8







$ 35 Research and development expenses



19



6



1









26 Selling, administrative and general expenses



25



14



11

$ 9



59 Total operating profit decrease

$ 62

$ 29

$ 20

$ 9



120 Non-operating profit expenses*



























4 Total

























$ 124

* Relates primarily to corporate expenses.

Summary of 2025 and 2024 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024.





Three Months

Nine Months



PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total 2025 Expense (benefit):



























































Impairment

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16







$ 61

$ 28

$ 17

$ 16







$ 61 BJD measurement

















































$ (32)



(32) Total expense (benefit)



28



17



16









61



28



17



16



(32)



29





























































2024 Expense:



























































BJD measurement



















$ 15



15





















15



15 Employee-separation

programs



62



29



20



9



120



62



29



20



9



120 Total expense



62



29



20



24



135



62



29



20



24



135





























































Period over period change

$ (34)

$ (12)

$ (4)

$ (24)

$ (74)

$ (34)

$ (12)

$ (4)

$ (56)

$ (106)





(3) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries.

The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for

informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without financial services.

Equipment operations include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small

agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets,

liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within financial services. Transactions between the

equipment operations and financial services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated

financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY (4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues

















































Net sales

$ 10,357

$ 11,387

























$ 10,357

$ 11,387

Finance and interest income



133



155

$ 1,433

$ 1,537

$ (140)

$ (231)



1,426



1,461 1 Other income



190



246



111



130



(66)



(72)



235



304 2, 3, 4 Total



10,680



11,788



1,544



1,667



(206)



(303)



12,018



13,152





















































Costs and Expenses

















































Cost of sales



7,578



7,855















(8)



(7)



7,570



7,848 4 Research and development expenses



556



567



























556



567

Selling, administrative and general expenses



999



962



220



318



(2)



(2)



1,217



1,278 4 Interest expense



102



91



720



812



(28)



(63)



794



840 1 Interest compensation to Financial Services



112



168















(112)



(168)











1 Other operating expenses



(8)



(16)



345



343



(56)



(63)



281



264 3, 4, 5 Total



9,339



9,627



1,285



1,473



(206)



(303)



10,418



10,797





















































Income before Income Taxes



1,341



2,161



259



194















1,600



2,355

Provision for income taxes



274



583



65



42















339



625





















































Income after Income Taxes



1,067



1,578



194



152















1,261



1,730

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(1)









11



1















10



1





















































Net Income



1,066



1,578



205



153















1,271



1,731

Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(18)



(3)



























(18)



(3)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,084

$ 1,581

$ 205

$ 153













$ 1,289

$ 1,734























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of

investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales and Revenues

















































Net sales

$ 28,338

$ 35,484

























$ 28,338

$ 35,484

Finance and interest income



351



441

$ 4,268

$ 4,466

$ (386)

$ (700)



4,233



4,207 1 Other income



580



732



350



341



(211)



(192)



719



881 2, 3, 4 Total



29,269



36,657



4,618



4,807



(597)



(892)



33,290



40,572





















































Costs and Expenses

















































Cost of sales



20,239



24,226















(24)



(21)



20,215



24,205 4 Research and development expenses



1,631



1,664



























1,631



1,664

Selling, administrative and general expenses



2,761



2,844



632



771



(6)



(7)



3,387



3,608 4 Interest expense



282



314



2,206



2,354



(80)



(190)



2,408



2,478 1 Interest compensation to Financial Services



306



510















(306)



(510)











1 Other operating expenses



(47)



76



1,045



1,018



(181)



(164)



817



930 3, 4, 5 Total



25,172



29,634



3,883



4,143



(597)



(892)



28,458



32,885





















































Income before Income Taxes



4,097



7,023



735



664















4,832



7,687

Provision for income taxes



752



1,700



153



145















905



1,845





















































Income after Income Taxes



3,345



5,323



582



519















3,927



5,842

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(4)









15



4















11



4





















































Net Income



3,341



5,323



597



523















3,938



5,846

Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(24)



(9)



























(24)



(9)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 3,365

$ 5,332

$ 597

$ 523













$ 3,962

$ 5,855























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and financial services related to intercompany guarantees of

investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of financial services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





July 27

Oct 27

July 28

July 27

Oct 27

July 28

July 27

Oct 27

July 28

July 27

Oct 27

July 28





2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

Assets









































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,641

$ 5,615

$ 5,385

$ 1,939

$ 1,709

$ 1,619



















$ 8,580

$ 7,324

$ 7,004

Marketable securities



240



125



155



1,167



1,029



985





















1,407



1,154



1,140

Receivables from Financial

Services



3,649



3,043



3,951



















$ (3,649)

$ (3,043)

$ (3,951)

















6 Trade accounts and notes

receivable - net



1,335



1,257



1,150



7,064



6,225



8,890



(2,296)



(2,156)



(2,571)



6,103



5,326



7,469 7 Financing receivables - net



84



78



82



43,846



44,231



43,814





















43,930



44,309



43,896

Financing receivables

securitized - net



1



2



2



7,947



8,721



8,272





















7,948



8,723



8,274

Other receivables



2,013



2,193



1,821



867



427



494



(54)



(75)



(45)



2,826



2,545



2,270 7 Equipment on operating

leases - net





















7,512



7,451



7,118





















7,512



7,451



7,118

Inventories



7,713



7,093



7,696







































7,713



7,093



7,696

Property and equipment - net



7,680



7,546



7,058



33



34



34





















7,713



7,580



7,092

Goodwill



4,209



3,959



3,960







































4,209



3,959



3,960

Other intangible assets - net



926



999



1,030







































926



999



1,030

Retirement benefits



3,092



2,839



3,047



92



83



80



(2)



(1)



(1)



3,182



2,921



3,126 8 Deferred income taxes



2,471



2,262



2,192



44



43



35



(306)



(219)



(329)



2,209



2,086



1,898 9 Other assets



2,357



2,194



2,236



1,211



715



675



(9)



(3)



(8)



3,559



2,906



2,903

Assets held for sale



























2,944



2,965



























2,944



2,965

Total Assets

$ 42,411

$ 39,205

$ 39,765

$ 71,722

$ 73,612

$ 74,981

$ (6,316)

$ (5,497)

$ (6,905)

$ 107,817

$ 107,320

$ 107,841













































































Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity





















































































































































Liabilities









































































Short-term borrowings

$ 461

$ 911

$ 983

$ 14,146

$ 12,622

$ 14,311



















$ 14,607

$ 13,533

$ 15,294

Short-term securitization

borrowings









2



1



7,610



8,429



7,868





















7,610



8,431



7,869

Payables to Equipment

Operations





















3,649



3,043



3,951

$ (3,649)

$ (3,043)

$ (3,951)

















6 Accounts payable and

accrued expenses



12,795



13,534



13,880



3,146



3,243



3,141



(2,359)



(2,234)



(2,624)



13,582



14,543



14,397 7 Deferred income taxes



393



434



420



402



263



390



(306)



(219)



(329)



489



478



481 9 Long-term borrowings



8,789



6,603



6,592



35,640



36,626



36,100





















44,429



43,229



42,692

Retirement benefits and

other liabilities



1,767



2,250



2,048



71



105



109



(2)



(1)



(1)



1,836



2,354



2,156 8 Liabilities held for sale



























1,827



1,803



























1,827



1,803

Total liabilities



24,205



23,734



23,924



64,664



66,158



67,673



(6,316)



(5,497)



(6,905)



82,553



84,395



84,692













































































Redeemable noncontrolling

interest



84



82



84







































84



82



84













































































Stockholders' Equity









































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



25,175



22,836



23,062



7,058



7,454



7,308



(7,058)



(7,454)



(7,308)



25,175



22,836



23,062 10 Noncontrolling interests



5



7



3







































5



7



3

Financial Services' equity



(7,058)



(7,454)



(7,308)





















7,058



7,454



7,308

















10 Adjusted total stockholders'

equity



18,122



15,389



15,757



7,058



7,454



7,308





















25,180



22,843



23,065

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 42,411

$ 39,205

$ 39,765

$ 71,722

$ 73,612

$ 74,981

$ (6,316)

$ (5,497)

$ (6,905)

$ 107,817

$ 107,320

$ 107,841















































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and financial services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of financial services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended July 27, 2025 and July 28, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL













OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















































Net income

$ 3,341

$ 5,323

$ 597

$ 523













$ 3,938

$ 5,846

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

















































Provision for credit losses



18



10



240



212















258



222

Provision for depreciation and amortization



965



932



804



773

$ (101)

$ (107)



1,668



1,598 11 Impairments and other adjustments



61









(32)



53















29



53

Share-based compensation expense



























104



159



104



159 12 Distributed earnings of Financial Services



1,066



250















(1,066)



(250)











13 Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(242)



(49)



140



(76)















(102)



(125)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

















































Receivables related to sales



(66)



106















(428)



(2,552)



(494)



(2,446) 14, 16 Inventories



(423)



391















(103)



(157)



(526)



234 15 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(646)



(924)



69



212



(140)



(303)



(717)



(1,015) 16 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(89)



13



(58)



18















(147)



31

Retirement benefits



(770)



(241)



(43)



(5)















(813)



(246)

Other



123



(109)



182



44



(39)



(107)



266



(172) 11, 12, 15 Net cash provided by operating activities



3,338



5,702



1,899



1,754



(1,773)



(3,317)



3,464



4,139





















































Cash Flows from Investing Activities

















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















20,178



19,826



(466)



(683)



19,712



19,143 14 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



27



56



332



277















359



333

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,408



1,451















1,408



1,451

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related

to sales)















(19,189)



(21,395)



227



282



(18,962)



(21,113) 14 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(89)

































(89)







Purchases of marketable securities



(133)



(220)



(465)



(352)















(598)



(572)

Purchases of property and equipment



(851)



(1,041)



(1)



(2)















(852)



(1,043)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(2,148)



(2,377)



139



212



(2,009)



(2,165) 15 Decrease in investment in Financial Services









11





















(11)











17 Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(807)



(3,255)



807



3,255











14 Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



189









145





















334







Collateral on derivatives - net



4









123



390















127



390

Other



(75)



(88)



(156)



(8)









1



(231)



(95)

Net cash used for investing activities



(928)



(1,282)



(580)



(5,445)



707



3,056



(801)



(3,671)





















































Cash Flows from Financing Activities

















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original

maturities three months or less)



294



81



(2,354)



(1,073)















(2,060)



(992)

Change in intercompany receivables/payables



(660)



558



660



(558)

























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater

than three months)



2,188



115



8,519



15,397















10,707



15,512

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three

months)



(863)



(1,061)



(6,880)



(9,731)















(7,743)



(10,792)

Repurchases of common stock



(1,136)



(3,227)



























(1,136)



(3,227)

Capital returned to Equipment Operations





















(11)









11











17 Dividends paid



(1,282)



(1,202)



(1,066)



(250)



1,066



250



(1,282)



(1,202) 13 Other



(25)



(37)



(18)



(51)















(43)



(88)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(1,484)



(4,773)



(1,139)



3,723



1,066



261



(1,557)



(789)





















































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



96



12



12



(18)















108



(6)





















































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



1,022



(341)



192



14















1,214



(327)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period



5,643



5,755



1,990



1,865















7,633



7,620

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Period

$ 6,665

$ 5,414

$ 2,182

$ 1,879













$ 8,847

$ 7,293























































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from financial services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to financial services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to financial services.

