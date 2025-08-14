Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Exceptionally strong 73% year-over-year growth in SECaaS ARR; raising full year guidance
HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2025.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Revenues of $24.1 million, up 9% year-over-year with SECaaS representing 27% of overall revenue;
- June 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $25.2 million, up 73% year-over-year;
- GAAP operating loss of $0.4 million versus $3.4 million operating loss last year;
- Non-GAAP operating profit of $1.2 million versus an operating loss of $1.0 million in Q2 2024;
- Strong positive operating cash flow of $4.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in Q2 2024;
Management Comment
Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very pleased with our strong Q2 financial results, which benefitted from exceptional SECaaS performance. SECaaS ARR was up 73% year-over-year, and SECaaS revenue exceeded 25% of our overall revenue. This strong SECaaS performance drove our overall company revenue growth to 9% year-over-year and supported our improvement in profitability."
Continued Mr. Harari, "Our recent agreements illustrate the growing traction of our cyber-security offering. Verizon Business's new mobile offering, which includes our SECaaS service, is gaining significant traction among end-customers and is already contributing meaningfully to our strong SECaaS revenue growth.
"As we announced in July, we won a landmark deal valued in the tens of millions of dollars with a tier-1 EMEA telecom operator. The multi-year agreement is one of Allot's largest ever customer wins to-date and is particularly strategic as it demonstrates the value of our unique technological advantages and core expertise for major telco players in two key areas: cyber security and network intelligence."
Concluded Mr. Harari, "In light of our accelerated SECaaS growth, improved visibility, and high level of backlog, we are introducing full year 2025 revenue guidance of $98 -102 million, positioning us for a year of profitable growth. Furthermore, we are increasing our 2025 SECaaS ARR year-over-year growth expectations to a range of 55-60%."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $24.1 million, a 9% increase year-over-year compared with $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million (gross margin of 72.1%), a 14% increase compared with $15.2 million (gross margin of 68.5%) in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.6 million (gross margin of 73.4%), a 13% increase compared with $15.7 million (gross margin of 70.6%) in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, compared with an operating loss of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, or $0.03 profit per diluted share, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.02 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $4.4 million.
Net cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments as of June 30, 2025, totaled $72 million, an increase of $13 million versus $59 million cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investment as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the company has no debt.
During the quarter, Allot closed a public offering of $46 million, out of which $40 million in gross proceeds were received during the second quarter and an additional $6 million in gross proceeds were received following the close of the quarter. The Company used the net proceeds to repay $31.4 million in convertible debt and the balance for general corporate purposes.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
Performance Metrics
* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of June 2025 and multiplied by 12.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$ 24,051
$ 22,164
$ 47,201
$ 44,054
Cost of revenues
6,721
6,989
13,823
13,781
Gross profit
17,330
15,175
33,378
30,273
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
7,261
7,326
13,252
14,475
Sales and marketing
7,261
7,911
14,599
15,701
General and administrative
3,215
3,304
6,643
6,206
Total operating expenses
17,737
18,541
34,494
36,382
Operating loss
(407)
(3,366)
(1,116)
(6,109)
Loss from extinguishment
(1,410)
-
(1,410)
-
Other income
100
-
100
-
Financial income, net
359
489
1,033
1,029
Loss before income tax expenses
(1,358)
(2,877)
(1,393)
(5,080)
Income tax expenses
332
479
628
786
Net loss
$ (1,690)
$ (3,356)
$ (2,021)
$ (5,866)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.04)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.16)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.04)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.16)
Weighted average number of shares used in
40,140,875
38,712,407
39,944,413
38,562,065
Weighted average number of shares used in
40,140,875
38,712,407
39,944,413
38,562,065
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 6,721
$ 6,989
$ 13,823
$ 13,781
Share-based compensation (1)
(160)
(324)
(254)
(478)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(152)
(305)
(304)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 6,409
$ 6,513
$ 13,264
$ 12,999
GAAP gross profit
$ 17,330
$ 15,175
$ 33,378
$ 30,273
Gross profit adjustments
312
476
559
782
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 17,642
$ 15,651
$ 33,937
$ 31,055
GAAP operating expenses
$ 17,737
$ 18,541
$ 34,494
$ 36,382
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,289)
(1,863)
(2,176)
(3,069)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 16,448
$ 16,678
$ 32,318
$ 33,313
GAAP Loss from extinguishment
$ (1,410)
$ -
$ (1,410)
$ -
Loss from extinguishment
1,410
-
1,410
-
Non-GAAP Loss from extinguishment
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
GAAP financial and other income
$ 359
$ 489
$ 1,033
$ 1,029
Exchange rate differences*
104
110
43
204
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 463
$ 599
$ 1,076
$ 1,233
GAAP taxes on income
$ 332
$ 479
$ 628
$ 786
Changes in tax related items
(25)
(133)
(70)
(177)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 307
$ 346
$ 558
$ 609
GAAP Net profit (Loss)
$ (1,690)
$ (3,356)
$ (2,021)
$ (5,866)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,449
2,187
2,430
3,547
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
152
305
304
Loss from extinguishment
1,410
-
1,410
-
Exchange rate differences*
104
110
43
204
Changes in tax related items
25
133
70
177
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ 1,450
$ (774)
$ 2,237
$ (1,634)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.16)
Share-based compensation
0.03
0.06
0.06
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Loss from extinguishment
0.03
-
0.03
-
Non-GAAP Net income (Loss) per share (diluted)
$ 0.03
$ (0.02)
$ 0.05
$ (0.05)
-
Weighted average number of shares used in
40,140,875
38,712,407
39,944,413
38,562,065
Weighted average number of shares used in
43,794,580
38,712,407
43,750,663
38,562,065
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 160
$ 324
$ 254
$ 478
Research and development costs, net
380
787
622
1,285
Sales and marketing
466
792
771
1,235
General and administrative
443
284
783
549
$ 1,449
$ 2,187
$ 2,430
$ 3,547
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 152
$ 305
$ 304
Sales and marketing
$ 152
$ 152
$ 305
$ 304
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 26,943
$ 16,142
Restricted deposit
501
904
Short-term bank deposits
11,050
15,250
Available-for-sale marketable securities
11,518
26,470
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses
20,135
16,482
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,641
6,317
Inventories
8,505
8,611
Total current assets
87,293
90,176
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Severance pay fund
$ 243
$ 464
Restricted deposit
329
279
Available-for-sale marketable securities
21,672
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,091
6,741
Other assets
552
2,151
Property and equipment, net
6,039
7,692
Intangible assets, net
-
305
Goodwill
31,833
31,833
Total non-current assets
66,759
49,465
Total assets
$ 154,052
$ 139,641
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 924
$ 946
Employees and payroll accruals
8,780
8,208
Deferred revenues
20,647
17,054
Short-term operating lease liabilities
484
562
Other payables and accrued expenses
10,996
9,200
Total current liabilities
41,831
35,970
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
6,079
7,136
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,611
5,807
Accrued severance pay
814
946
Convertible debt
-
39,973
Total long-term liabilities
12,504
53,862
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
99,717
49,809
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 154,052
$ 139,641
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
|
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (1,690)
$ (3,356)
$ (2,021)
$ (5,866)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
1,073
1,359
2,419
2,776
Share-based compensation
1,449
2,187
2,430
3,547
Capital loss
-
-
255
-
Loss from extinguishment
1,410
-
1,410
-
Other income
(100)
-
(100)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net
93
(107)
89
(165)
Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses
196
955
1,619
1,672
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on available-for sale marketable securities
(521)
(405)
(862)
(777)
Decrease in operating leases liability
(60)
(159)
(203)
(618)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset
275
622
579
1,174
Increase in trade receivables
(901)
(2,789)
(3,653)
(2,980)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(312)
2,101
106
2,268
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
(97)
278
(22)
16
Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
2,785
(649)
573
(4,135)
Increase in deferred revenues
273
595
2,536
1,965
Increase (Decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
511
542
914
(12)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,384
1,174
6,069
(1,135)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
50
(1)
353
703
Investment in short-term bank deposits
(7,050)
(3,800)
(15,750)
(3,800)
Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits
12,700
-
19,950
10,000
Purchase of property and equipment
(408)
(957)
(689)
(1,386)
Investment in marketable securities
(26,458)
(10,477)
(55,434)
(34,752)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities
27,283
7,225
49,683
32,060
Proceeds from sale of patent
100
-
100
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
6,217
(8,010)
(1,787)
2,825
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of share capital
37,691
-
37,691
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
1
238
1
Redemption of convertible debt
(31,410)
-
(31,410)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,281
1
6,519
1
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
16,882
(6,835)
10,801
1,691
Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
10,061
22,718
16,142
14,192
Cash, cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 26,943
$ 15,883
$ 26,943
$ 15,883
Non-cash activities:
ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination
-
-
(71)
-
Redemption of convertible debt
(10,000)
-
(10,000)
-
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares
Q2-25
FY 2024
FY 2023
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
4.2
17 %
14.2
15 %
16.6
18 %
EMEA
15.8
66 %
54.0
59 %
56.1
60 %
Asia Pacific
4.1
17 %
24.0
26 %
20.5
22 %
24.1
100 %
92.2
100 %
93.2
100 %
Revenues breakdown by type
Products
7.6
31 %
30.1
33 %
37.6
40 %
Professional Services
1.6
7 %
8.3
9 %
6.1
7 %
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
6.4
27 %
16.5
18 %
10.6
11 %
Support & Maintenance
8.5
35 %
37.3
40 %
38.9
42 %
24.1
100 %
92.2
100 %
93.2
100 %
Top 10 customers as a % of revenues
55 %
43 %
47 %
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
40.1
38.9
37.9
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
43.8
42.3
40.3
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Q2-2025:
6.4
Q1-2025:
5.1
Q4-2024:
4.8
Q3-2024:
4.7
Q2-2024:
3.7
SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Jun. 2025:
25.2
Dec. 2024:
18.2
Dec. 2023:
12.7
Dec. 2022:
9.2
