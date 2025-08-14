Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GORV) ("Lazydays," the "Company" or "we") today reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Ron Fleming, CEO, said, "We continued to advance our turnaround plan in the second quarter of 2025. Our focus on operational performance resulted in increases in gross profit margins across all products and services compared to the prior year period, and our purposeful effort to streamline our footprint resulted in the successful sale of several non-core assets. These divestitures allowed us to reduce our total liabilities by over $200 million during the first half of the year, while our cash balance remained unchanged at June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024."
Total revenue for the second quarter 2025 was $131.3 million compared to $235.6 million for the same period in 2024. Second quarter 2025 net loss was $24.6 million compared to net loss of $44.2 million for the same period in 2024. We recognized non-cash impairment charges of $7.7 million related to indefinite-lived intangible assets and assets held for sale during the second quarter 2025. Second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $(6.2) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(9.4) million for the same period in 2024.* Net loss per diluted share for the second quarter 2025 was $6.67 compared to net loss per diluted share of $96.53 for the same period in 2024.
*Refer to the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.
About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.
Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.
Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and other risks and uncertainties set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Contact:
[email protected]
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 77,463
$ 143,333
$ 174,982
$ 296,024
Pre-owned vehicle retail
29,461
57,254
70,134
136,282
Vehicle wholesale
870
3,268
2,926
9,517
Consignment vehicle
2,078
562
3,567
644
Finance and insurance
10,575
16,041
22,077
34,370
Service, body and parts and other
10,850
15,144
23,426
28,885
Total revenue
131,297
235,602
297,112
505,722
Cost applicable to revenue
New vehicle retail
68,960
130,138
155,632
277,193
Pre-owned vehicle retail
23,482
46,354
55,476
116,087
Vehicle wholesale
913
3,597
3,033
12,057
Finance and insurance
344
644
778
1,337
Service, body and parts and other
4,917
7,150
10,615
13,437
LIFO
(1,508)
315
(6,453)
441
Total cost applicable to revenue
97,108
188,198
219,081
420,552
Gross profit
34,189
47,404
78,031
85,170
Depreciation and amortization
3,400
4,956
7,982
10,417
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
35,826
52,010
74,455
100,896
Impairment charges
7,676
-
10,576
-
Loss from operations
(12,713)
(9,562)
(14,982)
(26,143)
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(3,269)
(5,708)
(7,859)
(13,384)
Other interest expense
(7,398)
(5,837)
(13,567)
(10,360)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
407
(337)
4,689
(337)
(Loss) gain on sale of businesses, property and
(1,952)
1,044
(2,411)
1,044
Total other expense, net
(12,212)
(10,838)
(19,148)
(23,037)
Loss before income taxes
(24,925)
(20,400)
(34,130)
(49,180)
Income tax benefit (expense)
336
(23,821)
8
(17,021)
Net loss
(24,589)
(44,221)
(34,122)
(66,201)
Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock
-
(2,031)
-
(4,015)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to
$ (24,589)
$ (46,252)
$ (34,122)
$ (70,216)
Loss per share (1):
Basic(1)
$ (6.67)
$ (96.53)
$ (9.27)
$ (146.57)
Diluted(1)
$ (6.67)
$ (96.53)
$ (9.27)
$ (146.57)
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations(1):
Basic(1)
3,684,277
479,163
3,680,539
479,060
Diluted(1)
3,684,277
479,163
3,680,539
479,060
(1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effective on July 11, 2025.
Other Metrics and Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
11.0 %
9.2 %
11.1 %
6.4 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.3 %
19.0 %
20.9 %
14.8 %
Vehicle wholesale
(4.9) %
(10.1) %
(3.7) %
(26.7) %
Consignment vehicle
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Finance and insurance
96.7 %
96.0 %
96.5 %
96.1 %
Service, body and parts and other
54.7 %
52.8 %
54.7 %
53.5 %
Total gross profit margin
26.0 %
20.1 %
26.3 %
16.8 %
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
24.9 %
20.3 %
24.1 %
16.9 %
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,068
2,036
2,211
4,091
Pre-owned vehicle retail
598
1,100
1,403
2,561
Consignment vehicle
185
49
385
55
Total retail units sold
1,851
3,185
3,999
6,707
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 72,531
$ 70,458
$ 79,142
$ 72,389
Pre-owned vehicle retail
49,266
52,049
49,989
53,214
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 7,962
$ 6,412
$ 8,752
$ 4,569
Pre-owned vehicle retail
9,998
9,909
10,448
7,886
Finance and insurance
5,527
5,084
5,326
5,044
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
59.0 %
60.8 %
58.9 %
58.5 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
22.4 %
24.3 %
23.6 %
26.9 %
Vehicle wholesale
0.7 %
1.4 %
1.0 %
1.9 %
Consignment vehicle
1.6 %
0.2 %
1.2 %
0.1 %
Finance and insurance
8.1 %
6.8 %
7.4 %
6.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
8.2 %
6.5 %
7.9 %
5.8 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
24.9 %
27.8 %
24.8 %
22.1 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
17.5 %
23.0 %
18.8 %
23.7 %
Vehicle wholesale
(0.1) %
(0.7) %
(0.1) %
(3.0) %
Consignment vehicle
6.1 %
1.2 %
4.6 %
0.8 %
Finance and insurance
29.9 %
32.5 %
27.3 %
38.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
17.4 %
16.9 %
16.4 %
18.1 %
LIFO
4.3 %
(0.7) %
8.2 %
(0.5) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 24,702
$ 24,702
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
19,879
22,318
Inventories, net
165,634
211,946
Income tax receivable
708
6,116
Prepaid expenses and other
5,631
1,823
Current assets held for sale
6,495
86,869
Total current assets
223,049
353,774
Property and equipment, net
128,139
174,324
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,784
13,812
Intangible assets, net
40,227
54,957
Other assets
2,977
3,216
Long-term assets held for sale
25,888
75,747
Total assets
$ 429,064
$ 675,830
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 19,459
$ 22,426
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
24,029
31,211
Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount(1)
185,460
306,036
Current portion of financing liability
2,673
2,792
Current portion of revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Current portion of long-term debt
352
1,168
Current portion of operating lease liability
2,300
3,711
Current liabilities related to assets held for sale
71
1,530
Total current liabilities
244,344
378,874
Long-term liabilities:
Financing liability, net of debt discount
86,011
76,007
Revolving credit facility
17,826
20,344
Long-term debt, net of debt discount
12,251
27,417
Related party debt, net of debt discount
3,111
36,217
Operating lease liability
6,813
10,592
Deferred income tax liability
1,587
1,348
Warrant liabilities
1,019
5,709
Other long-term liabilities
-
6,721
Long-term liabilities related to assets held for sale
153
23,001
Total liabilities
373,115
586,230
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock(2)
-
-
Additional paid-in capital(2)
261,946
261,475
Treasury stock, at cost
(57,128)
(57,128)
Retained deficit
(148,869)
(114,747)
Total stockholders' equity
55,949
89,600
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 429,064
$ 675,830
(1) Includes floor plan notes payable associated with inventories classified as held for sale of $6.5 million as of June 30, 2025 and $86.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
(2) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effective on July 11, 2025.
Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (34,122)
$ (66,201)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
471
1,104
Bad debt expense
516
76
Depreciation of property and equipment
5,516
6,346
Amortization of intangible assets
2,466
4,070
Amortization of debt discount
5,730
506
Non-cash operating lease expense
(253)
(217)
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment
2,411
(1,044)
Deferred income taxes
239
16,375
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(4,689)
337
Impairment charges
10,576
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
1,923
(6,188)
Inventories
31,114
141,705
Prepaid expenses and other
(3,319)
(2,293)
Income tax receivable
5,408
744
Other assets
241
(424)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(16,870)
6,419
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,358
101,315
Investing Activities
Net proceeds from sale of businesses, property and equipment
171,977
2,950
Purchases of property and equipment
(53)
(12,917)
Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities
171,924
(9,967)
Financing Activities
Net repayments under M&T bank floor plan
(120,723)
(114,824)
Principal repayments on revolving credit facility
(2,518)
(5,000)
Principal repayments on long-term debt and financing liabilities
(56,041)
(1,317)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt and financing liabilities
-
16,429
Loan issuance costs
-
(2,812)
Proceeds from shares issued pursuant to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
-
113
Net cash used in financing activities
(179,282)
(107,411)
Net decrease in cash
-
(16,063)
Cash, beginning of period
24,702
58,085
Cash, end of period
$ 24,702
$ 42,022
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is further adjusted to include floor plan interest expense and excludes stock-based compensation expense; LIFO adjustment; impairment charges; loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property and equipment; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt); (ii) tax consequences; (iii) asset base (depreciation, amortization and LIFO adjustments); (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrant liabilities; and (v) gains or losses on the sale of businesses, property and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss
$ (24,589)
$ (44,221)
$ (34,122)
$ (66,201)
Interest expense, net
10,667
11,545
21,426
23,744
Depreciation and amortization
3,400
4,956
7,982
10,417
Income tax expense
(336)
23,821
(8)
17,021
EBITDA
(10,858)
(3,899)
(4,722)
(15,019)
Floor plan interest expense
(3,269)
(5,708)
(7,859)
(13,384)
LIFO adjustment
(1,508)
315
(6,453)
441
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, property
1,952
(1,044)
2,411
(1,044)
Impairment charges
7,676
-
10,576
-
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant
(407)
337
(4,689)
337
Stock-based compensation expense
174
595
471
1,104
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (6,240)
$ (9,404)
$ (10,265)
$ (27,565)
SOURCE Lazydays RV