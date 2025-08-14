Cyngn Names Natalie Russell as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) announced that Natalie Russell has been promoted to CFO.

Mrs. Russell began her career in the audit and assurance practice of Ernst & Young from September 2017 to December 2022. Mrs. Russell is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of California. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dayton.

Russell joined the Company in March 2023 as Director of Accounting. Prior to joining the Company, Mrs. Russell was a Technical Accounting Manager at SOAProjects, Inc., from December 2022 to March 2023, where she specialized in technical accounting research and financial reporting for clients in the technology and life sciences industries.

"Natalie is known for her ability to navigate complex accounting matters with precision and to implement financial processes that strengthen operational efficiency," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Her deep technical expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

"I'm honored to take on the CFO role at Cyngn," said Russell. "With industrial autonomous vehicle adoption accelerating, we have a significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to partnering with the team to advance our strategic priorities and drive growth."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

Investor Contact:

Natalie Russell

CFO

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Luke Renner

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Where to Find Cyngn:

Website: https://cyngn.com

X: https://x.com/cyngn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

