Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.: Auxly Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. These filings and additional information regarding Auxly are available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial highlights for the second quarter:

Net revenues of $38.8 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold of 52%, compared to 41% in Q2 2024

SG&A of $10.3 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million or 30% of net revenue, an increase of 123% year-over-year

Net income of $8.3 million, an increase of 315% year-over-year

Cash flow from operations of $4 million

Cash at quarter end totalled $17 million.

Balance sheet enhancement initiatives after the second quarter:

Amended senior debt, extended maturity, and added $10 million in new credit

Imperial Brands converted remaining debt into equity, reinforcing long-term support

Pro forma Total Debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x

Pro forma net working capital at June 30, 2025 of $35 million.

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Commercial highlights for the second quarter:

#3 largest Canadian Licensed Producer with market share of 6.2% at quarter end 1

Back Forty exited the quarter as the #1 cannabis brand in Canada

Liquid Imagination and Fire Breath 28g were the top two best-selling SKUs nationwide

Leader in the all-in-one vape category, holding 12 of the top 15 SKUs nationally

Maintained the #1 non-infused pre-roll brand in Ontario.

Management Commentary

Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly, commented: "Amidst a record quarter for net revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA, we believe we are still Just Getting Started. Net revenue increased 33% year-over-year through increased demand for our products, deeper distribution across the country, increasing production volumes, and higher pricing. Customers and consumers love and trust our brands which bodes well for maintaining and increasing market share. Gross margin improved to 52% as we gained production efficiencies, and a stable cost base has translated to a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin. Subsequent to quarter-end, we were delighted to announce a recapitalization that decreased our debt burden and materially reduced interest expense going forward. Looking forward, we are remaining focused on what works. We are going to provide innovative products to Canadian cannabis consumers, and we plan to capitalize on our scale and market leadership to deliver sustainable financial performance."

____________________________ 1 HiFyre IQ (July 2025)

Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators

For the three months ended: June 30, June 30,



(000's) 2025 2024 Change % Change Net revenues $ 38,802 $ 29,178 $ 9,624 33 % Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold* 20,268 12,049 8,219 68 % Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold (%)* 52 % 41 % 11 % 27 % Net income/(loss) 8,310 2,002 6,308 315 % Adjusted EBITDA* 11,545 5,173 6,372 123 % Weighted average shares outstanding 1,315,584,918 1,250,513,293 65,071,625 5 %









For the six months ended: June 30, June 30,



(000's) 2025 2024 Change % Change Net revenues $ 71,471 $ 54,419 $ 17,052 31 % Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold* 36,099 21,618 14,481 67 % Gross margin on finished cannabis inventory sold (%)* 51 % 40 % 11 % 28 % Net income/(loss) 20,421 (24,010) 44,431 185 % Adjusted EBITDA* 18,978 7,413 11,565 156 % Weighted average shares outstanding 1,312,952,853 1,133,676,385 179,276,468 16 %









As at: June 30, December 31,



(000's) 2025 2024 Change % Change Cash and equivalents $ 17,026 $ 18,356 $ (1,330) -7 % Total assets 258,486 261,530 (3,044) -1 % Debt* 48,989 55,683 (5,694) -10 %









*Non-IFRS or supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in the MD&A for definitions.

Results of Operations

For the periods ended: Three months June 30,

Six months June 30, (000's) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Revenues









Revenue from sales of cannabis products $ 59,124 $ 43,433

$ 108,336 $ 81,790 Excise taxes (20,322) (14,255)

(36,865) (27,371) Total net revenues 38,802 29,178

71,471 54,419











Costs of sales









Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold 18,534 17,129

35,372 32,801 Inventory impairment 147 473

270 929 Gross profit/(loss) excluding fair value items 20,121 11,576

35,829 20,689











Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation 15,842 8,817

28,154 11,590 Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory (13,274) (4,464)

(22,611) (6,899) Gross profit 22,689 15,929

41,372 25,380











Expenses









Selling, general, and administrative expenses 10,315 9,311

19,987 17,932 Equity-based compensation 1,092 701

2,597 2,628 Depreciation and amortization 1,276 1,067

2,572 2,297 Interest and accretion expenses 1,866 2,749

4,013 9,617 Total expenses 14,549 13,828

29,169 32,474











Other income/(loss)









Interest and other income 32 140

79 159 Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses (243) 391

(204) (243) Gain/(loss) on disposal of assets held for sale - (453)

- (453) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 381 (177)

218 (387) Total other income/(loss) 170 (99)

93 (924)











Net income/(loss) before income tax 8,310 2,002

12,296 (8,018) Income tax recovery/(expense) - -

8,125 (15,992) Net income/(loss) $ 8,310 $ 2,002

$ 20,421 $ (24,010)











Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,545 $ 5,173

$ 18,978 $ 7,413











Net income/(loss) per common share - basic ($) $ 0.01 $ 0.00

$ 0.02 $ (0.02) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted ($) $ 0.01 $ 0.00

$ 0.01 $ (0.02)











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,315,584,918 1,250,513,293

1,312,952,853 1,133,676,385 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,473,690,262 1,304,108,532

1,459,289,465 1,133,676,385

Net Revenues

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net revenues were $38.8 million and $71.5 million as compared to $29.2 million and $54.4 million during the same periods in 2024, representing increases of 33% and 31% respectively. The year-over-year growth in net revenue was primarily driven by higher incremental volumes and improved pricing across the portfolio. The increase was particularly supported by strong performance in the Company's flower portfolio, which benefited from increased demand and improved distribution.

Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were comprised of approximately 65% (2024 - 63%) and 64% (2024 - 61%) in sales of dried flower and pre-roll Cannabis Products, with the remainder from oils and Cannabis 2.0 Product sales. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, approximately 75% (2024 - 78%) and 75% (2024 - 77%) of cannabis sales originated from sales to British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Since 2024, the Company had sales in all Canadian provinces and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Gross Profit

Auxly realized a gross profit of $22.7 million and $41.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, resulting in a 58% Gross Profit Margin for both periods, as compared to $15.9 million (55%) and $25.4 million (47%) during the same periods in 2024. The Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold for the three months ended June 30, 2025 improved to 52% from 41% in 2024. The Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold for the six months ended June 30, 2025 improved to 51% from 40% in 2024. The higher Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold resulted from the improvements made in our manufacturing process to reduce operating costs as well as benefiting from increased demand and pricing of adult-use recreational market and bulk flower products. Higher cultivation yields lowered costs, and efficiency improvements at our Auxly Charlottetown facility further reduced costs.

Realized and unrealized fair value gains and losses reflect accounting treatments associated with Auxly Leamington cultivation activities and sales and are influenced by changes in production, sales and net realizable value assumptions.

Inventory impairments during the second quarter of 2025 of $0.1 million were associated with charges related to reductions in net realizable value of dried cannabis under the Company's product specifications, a decrease of $0.3 million from the comparative period.

Total Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") are comprised of wages and benefits, office and administrative, professional fees, business development, and selling expenses. SG&A expenses were $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, $1.0 million or 11% higher than the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $20.0 million in 2025 were $2.1 million higher than the same period in 2024. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by investments to support higher sales.

Wages and benefits were $4.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.8 million during the same period in 2024. Year-to-date wages and benefits of $9.2 million were $0.1 million higher than that of the same period in 2024. Year-to-date wages and benefits increased compared to 2024 due to an increase in bonus accruals which was partially offset by cost savings from the streamlining of operations and support staff as a result of a more focused product portfolio. Wages and benefits in the seconder quarter of 2024 included non-recurring restructuring related cost of $0.7 million.

Office and administrative expenses were $1.2 million for the quarter, flat compared to the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $2.7 million were $0.1 million higher than the same period in 2024. The Company continues to actively control overhead spend in the organization while growing sales.

Auxly's professional fees were $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, flat compared to the same period in 2024. Year-to-date expenditures of $0.9 million were $0.1 million lower than that of the same period in 2024. Professional fees incurred primarily related to accounting fees, regulatory matters, reporting issuer fees, and legal fees associated with certain corporate activities and as a result can fluctuate significantly from one period to the next.

Business development expenses were $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2024. These expenses primarily relate to business development and travel related expenses.

Selling expenses were $4.0 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million and $2.0 million from the same periods in 2024. The increase in expenditures was primarily as a result of investments in marketing initiatives and higher Health Canada fees related to higher revenues.

Equity-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively, primarily driven by the Cash Settled RSUs granted in 2023 and RSUs issued in 2025 and 2024. During the same periods in 2024, equity-based compensation was $0.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $2.6 million year-to-date, representing an increase of $0.2 million and $0.3 million over the same periods in 2024 as a result of capital investments made during 2024.

Interest expenses were $1.9 million and $4.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million and $5.6 million over the same periods in 2024. The decrease in expenses were primarily a result of the conversion of Imperial Debentures into Shares and lower interest expense on adjustable-rate debt. Interest expense includes accretion on the convertible debentures and interest paid in kind on the Imperial Debenture. Interest payable in cash was approximately $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, $0.7 million lower than the same period in 2024 as a result of lower principal amounts outstanding on debt instruments.

Total Other Income and Losses

Total other income and losses was a net gain of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the same period in 2024. The other income and losses in the second quarter of 2025 were primarily driven by foreign exchange gains, partially offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Bank of Montreal Amended Credit Facility. The other income and losses in second quarter of 2024 were primarily driven by the loss on the sale of the Auxly Inc. facility and foreign exchanges losses, partially offset by the gains on the extensions of the unsecured promissory notes and interest and other income.

Total other income and losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a net gain of $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the comparative period. The year-to-date net loss for 2024 included the loss on the adjustment to the provision related to the claim filed by Kindred Partners Inc.

Net Income and Loss

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $8.3 million, representing a net income of $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis. The change in net income in 2025 as compared to a net income of 2.0 million in the same period in 2024 was primarily driven by improved gross profits and reduction in interest and accretion expenses.

The net income of $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $8.1 million of deferred tax recovery related to the change in estimated useful life of intangible assets. The net loss of $24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $16.0 million of deferred tax expense on the conversion of Imperial Debenture into Shares. Excluding the deferred tax recovery related to the change in estimated useful life of intangible assets in 2025 and the deferred tax expense on the conversion of Imperial Debenture into Shares in 2024, year-to-date net income increased by $20.3 million primarily due to improved gross profits and reduction in interest and accretion expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million and $19.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, an improvement of $6.4 million and $11.6 million over the same periods in 2024, primarily as a result of improved gross profits, partially offset by higher selling expenses to support higher sales.

Outlook

Auxly remains focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth by building on its leadership in the Canadian cannabis market. The Company continues to advance its strategy through focused innovation, operational excellence, and prudent financial management. With a strengthened balance sheet, the Company is well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value.

We expect the Canadian recreational cannabis market will continue to provide tailwinds in the near-term from increasing social acceptability, capture of market share from the illicit market, the reduction of supply from shuttered capacity and the divergence of existing supply to international markets.

Due to these market factors, increasing demand for our trusted brands, focused product innovations, efficiencies across our operations and favourable product mix, we expect continued growth in net revenue in the second half of 2025. Considering the improvements we have made towards operational efficiencies, increasing net revenue should continue to translate into higher gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA should benefit from operating leverage given a consistent overhead cost structure.

We expect to allocate $1.5 million to $2.5 million of cash flow from operations towards capital projects at Auxly Leamington and Auxly Charlottetown in 2025, part of which has already been invested. Excess cash flow after these expenditures will be allocated towards strengthening our balance sheet and/or pursuing accretive strategic initiatives.

We continue to see long-term potential in international markets, and we are actively evaluating export opportunities. The Company is well-positioned to succeed internationally, supported by our strong brands, scalable production, and strategic partnership with Imperial Brands.

Over the long-term, Auxly remains confident in its ability to deepen its leadership position in Canada's largest cannabis categories: dried flower, vapes, and pre-rolls. With its consumer-trusted brands, best-in-class operating assets, national distribution, and data-driven approach to innovation, Auxly is well-positioned to meet evolving consumer preferences and deliver strong financial performance.

Non- GAAP Measures

Please see the Company's MD&A dated August 13, 2025, under "Non-GAAP Measures" for a further description of the following financial and supplementary financial measures.

Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

These are non-GAAP measures used in the cannabis industry and by the Company to assess operating performance removing the impacts and volatility of non-cash and other adjustments. The definition may differ by issuer. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is as follows:

(000's) Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Q2/24 Q3/24 Q4/24 Q1/25 Q2/25 Net income/(loss) $ 32,621 $ (54,020) $(26,012) $ 2,002 $ 3,239 $ 4,423 $12,111 $ 8,310 Interest and accretion expense 6,613 6,837 6,868 2,749 3,133 2,291 2,147 1,866 Interest and other income (16) (22) (19) (140) (54) (27) (47) (32) Income tax expense/(recovery) - (3,238) 15,992 - - - (8,125) - Depreciation and amortization

included in cost of sales 1,151 1,084 1,292 1,780 1,382 1,338 1,274 1,785 Depreciation and amortization

included in expenses 1,817 1,708 1,230 1,067 1,197 990 1,296 1,276 EBITDA 42,186 (47,651) (649) 7,458 8,897 9,015 8,656 13,205

















Impairment of inventory 3,233 5,109 456 473 674 729 123 147 Unrealized fair value loss/(gain) on biological transformation (4,766) (2,481) (2,773) (8,817) (9,964) (11,073) (12,312) (15,842) Realized fair value loss/(gain) on inventory 5,538 5,428 2,435 4,464 7,703 11,625 9,337 13,274 Restructuring and acquisition costs 29 131 - 655 (75) 271 - - Equity-based compensation 707 148 1,927 701 1,324 1,103 1,505 1,092 Impairment of assets - 37,118 - - - - - - Non-recurring expense/(recovery) 360 - - - (123) - - (193) (Gain)/loss on settlement of assets, liabilities and disposals (46,887) 4,006 634 62 (183) (1,461) (39) 243 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (283) 486 210 177 33 797 163 (381) Adjusted EBITDA $ 117 $ 2,294 $ 2,240 $ 5,173 $ 8,286 $ 11,006 $ 7,433 $11,545

Supplementary Financial Measures

Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold

"Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold" is a supplementary financial measure and is defined as net revenues less cost of finished cannabis inventory sold divided by net revenues.

Gross Profit Margin

"Gross Profit Margin" is defined as gross profit divided by net revenues. Gross Profit Margin is a supplementary financial measure.

Debt

"Debt" is defined as current and long-term debt and is a supplementary financial measure. It is a useful measure in managing the Company's capital structure and financing requirements.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love. Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

