Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
14.08.2025 10:42 Uhr
ORKELA, UAB: Notice Regarding UAB"Orkela" Financial Statements for 6-Month Period Ended 30 June 2025

Basic data about the Company

UAB "Orkela" (hereinafter - the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1. The Company is developing a lyceum and hotel complex next to the Church and Monastery of the Apostles St. Philip and James.

Highlights of second quarter of 2025

  • In April 2025, the historical part of the complex was registered as 100% completed.
  • In April 2025, the Public Institution Modern School Center began operating in the complex.
  • In June 2025, Reitan Convenience Lietuva and TNS Kantar began operating in the premises.

During first two quaters of 2025 the Company incurred EUR 617,3 thousand costs, related to the project development, EUR 1,9 mln financing costs and generated EUR 163,0 thousand revenue.

As at 30 June 2025 Company's assets amount to EUR 70 169 thousand (31 December 2024 EUR 50 695 thousand).

LTC (Loan to Cost ratio) on 30 June 2025 was 49,46%.

More information:

Director of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pociene

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt
+370 671 16 232


