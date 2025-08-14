Anzeige
WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 09:59
10,600 Euro
+2,91 % +0,300
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025
P10, Inc.: P10 Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced a dual listing of its Class A common stock on NYSE Texas Inc. ("NYSE Texas"), the newly launched, fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, TX. P10 will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and will trade under the same ticker symbol, "PX," on NYSE Texas, effective on August 15, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce our dual listing on NYSE Texas as one of the exchange's Founding Members," said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a proud, innovative Texas-based private markets solutions provider, we welcome this opportunity to contribute to our community's continued economic growth and remain at the forefront of the evolution of our capital markets."

"As a private markets solutions provider founded on integrity and service, P10 is a natural addition to our NYSE Texas community of Founding Members," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group.

About P10
P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com.

P10 Investor Contact:
info@p10alts.com

P10 Media Contact:
Josh Clarkson
Taylor Donahue
pro-p10@prosek.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
