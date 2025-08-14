LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Definitive asset purchase agreement for 11 MW Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi
- Direct mining margin improved to 41.0% from 38.5% in Q1 2025
- $0.1 million GAAP net income and $2.6M Core EBITDA, up from sequential $5.4 million net loss and $2.8 million negative Core EBITDA in Q1 2025, respectively
- Held 150.4 Bitcoin on July 31, 2025 valued at approximately $18.0 million, as of August 11, 2025
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Q2'25 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue for the quarter was $1.9 million dollars, down 18.7% sequentially from Q1 2025 and down 36.0% year-over-year. The Company mined 18.4 Bitcoins during the quarter, down 24.3% sequentially, at an average price of approximately $98,100. The sequential decline was due to higher curtailment as a result of peak summer months and downtime due to the relocation of approximately 800 miners from a third party hosting site to the Company's wholly-owned site in Oklahoma.
- The Company generated approximately $223,000 in curtailment and energy sales for the quarter, up 49.2% sequentially.
- Mining margin improved to 41.0%, compared with 38.5% in the first quarter 2025, driven by the power sales offsetting digital mining cost of revenues and increased operational efficiency from the Company's vertical integration strategy.
- Operating expenses, including staff costs & payroll, professional fees, SG&A and other operating costs, increased by 16.6% year-over-year and 2.5% sequentially to $2.0 million driven by increased legal and consulting costs tied to expansion initiatives and staffing costs for Oklahoma site.
- Net income for the quarter was $0.1 million and Core EBITDA1 was $2.6 million, both driven by a $3.8 million gain on fair value of Bitcoin held on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2025.
- Cash was approximately $0.4 million and Bitcoin holdings totaled 155.5 Bitcoin, valued at $16.7 million based on Bitcoin price of approximately $107,170, as of June 30, 2025.
- Net book value of LM Funding stockholders' equity was approximately $31.9 million, or $6.21 per share2, as of June 30, 2025.
- As of July 31, 2025 the Company held 150.4 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $18.0 million, based on a Bitcoin price of $120,000 as of August 11, 2025.
Q2'25 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Mississippi 11 MW acquisition: On August 1, 2025 LM Funding announced it entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 6.4-acre Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi with an anticipated 11 MW interconnect from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge") for $3.9 million in cash. The purchase includes the real property and onsite power infrastructure-including a 3,000 kVA transformer relocated to the parcel, with 7.5 MW operational. Closing is targeted on or before September 16, 2025, subject to customary due diligence and other conditions.
- Oklahoma 2 MW expansion: The project remains on track to be energized later this year, with immersion containers expected to be delivered in Q3 2025. This expansion positions the Company to add 2 MW of capacity and benefit from immersion cooling's improved thermal performance and operational stability in high-heat conditions.
- Power grid integration strategy: In the second quarter, the Company generated $223,000 in curtailment and energy sales by selling power back to the grid during peak demand periods. This amount was applied as a reduction to digital mining cost of revenue, contributing in part to the improvement in mining margins from 38.5% in the first quarter 2025 to 41.0% in the second quarter 2025. The initiative continued to gain momentum, with July 2025 curtailment and energy sales reaching approximately $66,000. This approach continues to allow the Company to maximize the value of its power sites and create a partial hedge against Bitcoin price volatility.
Management Commentary
"We continue to advance our vertical integration and disciplined growth strategy," commented Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. "In the second quarter, we relocated approximately 800 hosted, next-generation miners, completing the final step of our hosting exit. In addition, our 2 MW immersion mining expansion at our Oklahoma site is on track for energization later this year. Further, on August 1st, we signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire an 11 MW Bitcoin mining site in Mississippi from Greenidge for $3.9 million or about $355,000 per MW-giving us a clear path to as much as 26 MW of owned capacity. This purchase will be fully funded by our balance sheet."
"Our Q2 results highlight the operational upgrades we've implemented and the benefits of our vertically integrated strategy," commented Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding. "Even though Bitcoin production decreased sequentially due to peak-summer-related curtailments and the relocation of our remaining hosted miners, our increased mining efficiency and power sales strategy improved our direct mining margins sequentially to 41.0% from 38.5%. Further, we recorded $0.1 million of GAAP net income and $2.6 million of Core EBITDA for the quarter. Given our disciplined cost structure and targeted growth initiatives, we are confident in our ability to steadily grow our asset base, specifically our Bitcoin Treasury, over time, creating long-term value for our shareholders."
Investor Conference Call
LM Funding will host a conference call today, August 14, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments. A copy of this earnings release and investor presentation are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at?https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.
Conference Call Details
- Date: August 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 AM EST
- Participant Call Links:
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
(unaudited)
|2024
|Assets
|Cash
|$
|353,580
|$
|3,378,152
|Digital assets - current (Note 2)
|11,677,773
|9,021,927
|Finance receivables
|26,120
|21,051
|Marketable securities (Note 5)
|13,230
|27,050
|Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets (Note 5)
|-
|200,000
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|597,136
|827,237
|Income tax receivable
|31,187
|31,187
|Current assets
|12,699,026
|13,506,604
|Fixed assets, net (Note 3)
|14,517,943
|18,376,948
|Intangible assets, net (Note 3)
|5,369,012
|5,478,958
|Deposits on mining equipment (Note 4)
|483,592
|467,172
|Long-term investments - equity securities (Note 5)
|4,111
|4,255
|Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation (Note 5)
|44,060
|200,790
|Digital assets - long-term (Note 2)
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|Right of use assets (Note 7)
|842,268
|938,641
|Other assets
|73,857
|73,857
|Long-term assets
|26,334,843
|30,540,621
|Total assets
|$
|39,033,869
|$
|44,047,225
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,530,077
|989,563
|Note payable - short-term (Note 6)
|1,643,759
|386,312
|Due to related parties (Note 9)
|21,393
|15,944
|Current portion of lease liability (Note 7)
|187,139
|170,967
|Total current liabilities
|3,382,368
|1,562,786
|Note payable - long-term (Note 6)
|4,907,873
|6,365,345
|Lease liability - net of current portion (Note 7)
|619,442
|776,535
|Long-term liabilities
|5,527,315
|7,141,880
|Total liabilities
|8,909,683
|8,704,666
|Stockholders' equity (Note 8)
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 5,133,412 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|4,602
|4,602
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,814,611
|102,685,470
|Accumulated deficit
|(70,960,851
|)
|(65,662,731
|)
|Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity
|31,858,362
|37,027,341
|Non-controlling interest
|(1,734,176
|)
|(1,684,782
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,124,186
|35,342,559
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|39,033,869
|$
|44,047,225
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Digital mining revenues
|$
|1,806,364
|$
|2,893,073
|$
|4,080,304
|$
|7,490,981
|Specialty finance revenue
|94,945
|89,036
|162,334
|205,664
|Rental revenue
|27,015
|29,238
|57,023
|62,306
|Total revenues
|1,928,324
|3,011,347
|4,299,661
|7,758,951
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)
|1,288,399
|2,357,111
|2,836,694
|5,012,057
|Curtailment and energy sales
|(223,269
|)
|-
|(372,955
|)
|-
|Staff costs and payroll
|1,087,627
|837,888
|2,138,104
|2,080,914
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,039,343
|1,875,359
|4,076,921
|3,851,555
|Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|(3,761,139
|)
|1,265,485
|(1,951,163
|)
|(2,992,030
|)
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|-
|-
|-
|1,188,058
|Professional fees
|308,829
|484,335
|673,314
|994,228
|Selling, general and administrative
|375,420
|195,681
|685,384
|373,587
|Real estate management and disposal
|22,420
|31,097
|58,734
|58,286
|Collection costs
|8,589
|20,416
|25,941
|21,342
|Settlement costs with associations
|-
|-
|3,693
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|99,578
|33,887
|286,359
|42,057
|Other operating costs
|259,012
|223,112
|514,960
|437,617
|Total operating costs and expenses
|1,504,809
|7,324,371
|8,975,986
|11,067,671
|Operating income (loss)
|423,515
|(4,313,024
|)
|(4,676,325
|)
|(3,308,720
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(5,110
|)
|6,440
|(13,820
|)
|4,280
|Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities
|(130,890
|)
|(1,856,737
|)
|(156,874
|)
|(505,758
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net
|-
|-
|(52,704
|)
|57,926
|Other income - coupon sales
|-
|-
|-
|4,490
|Interest expense
|(227,546
|)
|(36,893
|)
|(448,452
|)
|(107,719
|)
|Interest income
|531
|17,228
|1,676
|26,353
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|60,500
|(6,182,986
|)
|(5,346,499
|)
|(3,829,148
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60,500
|$
|(6,182,986
|)
|$
|(5,346,499
|)
|$
|(3,829,148
|)
|Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|40,054
|574,474
|48,379
|160,253
|Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.
|$
|100,554
|$
|(5,608,512
|)
|$
|(5,298,120
|)
|$
|(3,668,895
|)
|Basic income (loss) per common share (Note 1)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(2.26
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(1.49
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per common share (Note 1)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(2.26
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(1.49
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|5,133,412
|2,485,822
|5,133,412
|2,457,012
|Diluted
|5,133,412
|2,485,822
|5,133,412
|2,457,012
|LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(5,346,499
|)
|$
|(3,829,148
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,076,921
|3,851,555
|Noncash lease expense
|96,373
|52,579
|Amortization of debt issue costs
|42,528
|-
|Stock compensation
|-
|76,322
|Stock option expense
|135,426
|221,609
|Accrued investment income
|-
|(25,265
|)
|Accrued interest expense on finance lease
|30,553
|-
|Digital assets other income
|-
|(4,490
|)
|Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net
|(1,898,459
|)
|(3,049,956
|)
|Impairment loss on mining machines
|-
|1,188,058
|Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities
|13,820
|(4,280
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities
|156,874
|505,758
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|286,359
|42,057
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|398,424
|3,218,789
|Repayments to related party
|5,449
|30,730
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|540,514
|(718,557
|)
|Mining of digital assets
|(4,080,304
|)
|(7,490,981
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(171,474
|)
|(53,044
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,713,495
|)
|(5,988,264
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Net collections of finance receivables - original product
|(2,434
|)
|(14,443
|)
|Net collections of finance receivables - special product
|(2,635
|)
|(631
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(377,212
|)
|(1,226,602
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|953,153
|78,806
|Investment in notes receivable
|-
|(2,094,351
|)
|Collection of note receivable
|200,000
|1,449,066
|Investment in digital assets - tether
|(30,315
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of Bitcoin
|3,323,773
|4,543,685
|Proceeds from the sale of tether
|29,460
|-
|Deposits for mining equipment
|(986,690
|)
|-
|Distribution to members
|(1,015
|)
|(19,616
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|3,106,085
|2,715,914
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Borrowings
|-
|1,500,000
|Insurance financing repayments
|(410,877
|)
|(483,833
|)
|Issuance costs
|(6,285
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(417,162
|)
|1,016,167
|NET DECREASE IN CASH
|(3,024,572
|)
|(2,256,182
|)
|CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|3,378,152
|2,401,831
|CASH - END OF PERIOD
|$
|353,580
|$
|145,648
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES
|Insurance financing
|$
|168,324
|$
|-
|Change in accounting principle (see Note 1)
|$
|-
|$
|614,106
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|337,850
|$
|134,751
NON-GAAP CORE EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities, loss on disposal of mining equipment, impairment loss on mining equipment and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.
The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60,500
|$
|(6,182,985
|)
|$
|(5,346,499
|)
|$
|(3,829,148
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|227,546
|36,893
|448,452
|107,719
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,039,343
|1,875,359
|4,076,921
|3,851,555
|Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|2,327,389
|$
|(4,270,734
|)
|$
|(821,126
|)
|$
|130,126
|Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities
|130,890
|1,856,737
|156,874
|505,758
|Loss on disposal of mining equipment
|99,578
|33,887
|286,359
|42,057
|Impairment loss on mining equipment
|-
|-
|-
|1,188,058
|Stock compensation and option expense
|24,621
|116,080
|135,426
|297,931
|Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation
|$
|2,582,478
|$
|(2,264,030
|)
|$
|(242,467
|)
|$
|2,163,930
_______________________
1 Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net income can be found below.
2 Calculated using 5,133,412 shares outstanding as of June 30,2025.