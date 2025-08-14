OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Reports 80% Reduction in Debt Enabling Focus On Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) ("OneMedNet," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, including its significantly improved balance sheet.

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Highlights

Improved Balance Sheet : Due to the combination of debt conversions, vendor repayments, and highly discounted debt settlements, total liabilities have been reduced from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2024, to $6.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a reduction of approximately $13.5 million. Additional discounted debt settlements in July 2025 further reduced liabilities by $1.9 million, resulting in aggregate reductions in liabilities by approximately 80% since December 31, 2024.

: Due to the combination of debt conversions, vendor repayments, and highly discounted debt settlements, total liabilities have been reduced from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2024, to $6.2 million as of June 30, 2025, a reduction of approximately $13.5 million. Additional discounted debt settlements in July 2025 further reduced liabilities by $1.9 million, resulting in aggregate reductions in liabilities by approximately 80% since December 31, 2024. Net Income : The combination of discounted debt settlements and debt conversions resulted in other income of $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 which contributed to overall net income of $3.0 million for the second quarter and $1.1 million of net income through June 30, 2025.

: The combination of discounted debt settlements and debt conversions resulted in other income of $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 which contributed to overall net income of $3.0 million for the second quarter and $1.1 million of net income through June 30, 2025. Private Placements : Successfully completed $3.7 million in private placements of Company securities, including $1.2 million of this investment from insiders, providing capital to accelerate sales execution, expand the iRWD platform, and support customer acquisition and operations.

: Successfully completed $3.7 million in private placements of Company securities, including $1.2 million of this investment from insiders, providing capital to accelerate sales execution, expand the iRWD platform, and support customer acquisition and operations. Bitcoin Holdings: As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintained a strategic digital asset position of 15 BTC with a value of $1.6 million.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Expanded with 5 Billion+ Administrative Records and Claims, enhancing the OneMedNet Network & Platform with deep health economics and social determinants insights.

Expanded provider network to 1,750 sites, now offering access to 136M clinical studies.

Enhanced iRWD platform capabilities to improve AI-driven de-identification, federated search, and multi-modal data integration.



"We are focused on our strategy, and the second quarter marked an important milestone for OneMedNet, with the Company moving forward with a strong sales funnel, a scalable proven platform and an improved balance sheet. The combination of reduced debt, and strategic capital infusions enables us to focus on strategic opportunities to deliver long-term value to our customers, partners, and shareholders," says Aaron Green, CEO & President OneMedNet.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

