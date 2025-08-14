bioEnergy Development Inc.: bioEnergy Development Announces Decentralized 1 GWh Power-Generation Microgrid for AI Computing and Crypto Hyperscalers

Mobile, modular bioreactors convert wood waste and cattle manure into power-plus carbon-negative products and saleable carbon credits.

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / bioEnergy Development Inc. (OTCID:CNER) ("CNER" or the "Company"), a publicly traded pioneer in mobile, modular waste-to-energy systems, today unveiled a decentralized microgrid platform for AI computing and crypto mining powered by the Company's bioReactor. Lab and field-tested on wood residues and a cattle manure stream, the decentralized system can supply approximately 1 GWh of net, dispatchable electricity-creating a local, scalable baseload without waiting years for centralized micro nuclear power generation.

"AI and High-Performance Computing ("HPC") need reliable, price-certain power now," said Gary Bartholomew, Chairman & CEO. "Our containerized bioreactors turn various biomass and residuals into watts at the source-solving grid constraints while cleaning up two of the hardest waste streams on the planet."

Waste to Watts-and Carbon Removal

Each factory-built 40' container (stackable or mobile) converts biowaste into three value streams:

Syngas - electricity/heat for behind-the-meter microgrids or export;

Biochar for durable carbon sequestration and soil performance;

Biocarbon, high-grade and specialty carbon replacement products

Soil amendment additives supporting soil pH, reducing invasive species in reclaimed lands, and post forest fire

Excess biochar blended with bio-stimulants is structured for high-quality carbon removal credits targeting enterprise buyers seeking verifiable offsets. Leading technology companies have publicly committed to purchasing durable carbon removal; bioEnergy's products are being prepared for that market.

A parallel wood-waste pathway delivers comparable output subject to residue availability, enabling a blended, redundant power supply for 24/7 operations.

Why It Matters for AI/HPC & Industrial Campuses

Speed: containerized deployment and rapid commissioning - months, not years.

Low Cost of Operations: Operating cost for power generation is 5-10% of micro-nuclear power generation

Resilience: on-site fuel and islandable microgrid architecture.

Decarbonization: methane avoidance, diesel/grid displacement, and permanent carbon storage in biochar.

Waste: No waste stream produced from power production

Economics: stacked value from power, certified products, and potential carbon-removal credits.

Availability - bioEnergy is engaging hyperscalers, colocation providers, and industrial operators for co-location pilots and long-term offtake structures now (power-as-a-service or utility JVs). Typical micro-grid configurations are available from 1.5 MWh to 1 GWh. Technical datasheets, feasibility modeling, and project-finance options are available at info@bioenergydev.com

About bioEnergy Development Inc.

BioEnergy Development Inc. (OTC: CNER) is a renewable energy company focused on commercializing modular bioreactor technology that converts organic waste-such as animal manure and timber industry byproducts-into clean syngas for energy and valuable byproducts. Through a flexible model of bioreactor sales and utility-scale operations, the company is accelerating the shift to decentralized, sustainable power production. The Company has secured manufacturing in Calgary, Alberta. It intends to expand its engineering and development in the province, leveraging the vast amount of knowledge from the oil and gas and Mining Sectors to build scalable and reliable complex systems.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, included in this press release, regarding the Company's future financial performance, as well as the Company's strategy, future operations, revenue guidance, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. They are based on currently available information about the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Nothing in this release is intended to be an offer of sale or purchase of any securities nor a solicitation of any offer for the sale or purchase of any securities.

bioEnergy Development Inc. (formerly China New Energy Group Company)

For more information: www.bioenergydev.com

Social Links:

X

Instagram:

Linkedin:

Contact:

info@bioenergydev.com

SOURCE: bioEnergy Development Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/bioenergy-development-announces-decentralized-1-gwh-power-generation-microgrid-for-1061023