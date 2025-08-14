New solution bridges ecommerce and ERP systems to automate AR, improve buyer experience, and accelerate cash flow for B2B merchants

BlueSnap, the global payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), the parent company of leading open, composable ecommerce platform BigCommerce, to deliver the first B2B payments and AR automation solution purpose-built for BigCommerce B2B Edition.

BigCommerce B2B Edition, designed specifically for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, now offers enhanced functionality by integrating directly with leading ERP systems including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, and QuickBooks this includes powerful AR automation and bi-directional ERP connectivity through BlueSnap's integrated platform. This new functionality empowers merchants to streamline operations, improve payment efficiency, and deliver a unified customer experience across ecommerce and financial systems.

"BlueSnap's automation solution fills a critical gap in B2B Edition functionality and buyer experience," said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at Commerce. "Together, we're removing inefficiencies, reducing operational costs, and unlocking growth in payment volume potential. BlueSnap is a game-changer for our platform and partners."

One Connected Solution for AR, Payments ERP

With this integration, BigCommerce B2B merchants can:

Unify Ecommerce ERP: Sync customer and invoice data in real time between BigCommerce and ERPs like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, and QuickBooks-reducing manual work and reconciliation errors.

Sync customer and invoice data in real time between BigCommerce and ERPs like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, and QuickBooks-reducing manual work and reconciliation errors. Streamline the Buyer Experience: Let buyers view and pay ecommerce orders and ERP invoices in one branded portal with support for credit cards, payment terms, deposits, and split payments.

Let buyers view and pay ecommerce orders ERP invoices in one branded portal with support for credit cards, payment terms, deposits, and split payments. Automate AR Workflows: Enable autopay, early pay discounts, invoice reminders, and real-time updates to accelerate receivables and improve cash flow.

Enable autopay, early pay discounts, invoice reminders, and real-time updates to accelerate receivables and improve cash flow. Simplify the Tech Stack: Eliminate third-party middleware, consolidate payment gateways, and reduce tech debt with a fully integrated front-to-back solution.

"With BlueSnap powering B2B Edition, merchants get a single solution for payments and AR that drives efficiency and enhances the buyer experience," said Henry Helgeson, CEO of BlueSnap. "This integration underscores the growing importance of ERP-led ecommerce and our shared commitment to innovation in B2B commerce."

About BlueSnap:

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

About Commerce

Commerce empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Melissa Doug, Mizuno, Patagonia, Perry Ellis, Puma, SportsShoes, and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

