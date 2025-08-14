North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management Report.

North Highland excels in this domain by offering SPM capabilities through its NH360 platform that drives effective leadership perspectives and decision-making as organizations reassess the value of their investments and shift the alignment of their work force to what matters most. The firm continues to enhance NH360 through industry-specific solutions and alignment with emerging business models.

"Our NH360 SPM is designed to empower organizations by aligning their strategic initiatives and workforce to dynamic business environments," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland Senior Managing Director and head of Product. "In our opinion, being recognized in this report highlights our firm commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful transformation for our clients."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for ?Strategic Portfolio Management, John Spaeth, Shailesh Muvera, Peter Clegg, Faisel Pervaiz, Daniel Stang, 4 August 2025.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

