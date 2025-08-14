Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crypto Funds Watch Acquires CryptoFund.News

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Funds Watch, a monthly publication with a curated community of more than 4,000 institutional professionals in the crypto funds sector, has announced the successful acquisition of CryptoFund.News, a niche news outlet exclusively covering crypto hedge funds, crypto quants, and digital asset managers.

Founded in 2020, the team behind CryptoFund.News has deep roots in the digital assets space, with extensive involvement in several crypto hedge funds and asset management firms. Under the acquisition,Crypto Funds Watch delivers timely insights and in-depth analysis across the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, targeting a high-value audience including crypto hedge and venture funds, high-net-worth individuals, fund of funds, pension funds, and endowments. Coverage spans capital raising, fund launches, acquisitions, investment strategies, personnel moves, and allocation trends-keeping its readership fully informed on critical developments in the digital asset sector.

The acquisition brings together two highly specialized platforms with complementary strengths. Crypto Funds Watch's focused reporting and engaged institutional audience align seamlessly with CryptoFund.News' legacy of dedicated coverage for the crypto funds ecosystem.

About CryptoFund.News
CryptoFund.News was founded in 2020 by Marc P. Bernegger, a serial tech entrepreneur active in emerging industries for over two decades. Marc has built, sold and invested in numerous ventures. He explored Bitcoin in 2012 and has been investing in crypto hedge funds since 2018.

About Crypto Funds Watch
Crypto Funds Watch is a monthly publication dedicated to the intersection of cryptocurrency and institutional capital. Through exclusive insights, breaking news, and expert analysis, CFW serves as a vital information hub for decision-makers in the global crypto funds industry.

Website: cryptofunds.watch

Contact:
Email: contact@cryptofunds.watch

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crypto-funds-watch-acquires-cryptofundnews-302528624.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.