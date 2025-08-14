Synergy CHC Corp.: Synergy CHC Corp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and its Tenth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) ("Synergy" or the "Company"), a consumer health and wellness company, is announcing its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy. "Revenue, gross profit, net income and earnings per share all grew year-over-year, reflecting our continued focus on disciplined execution and profitable growth."

"We also made significant progress across our strategic priorities, including expanding the global footprint of our FOCUSfactor brand through a licensing agreement in Turkey. On the beverage side, our new leadership team is already driving results, securing distribution partners across North America and advancing the growth of our RTD business. In addition, we successfully completed a $20 million debt refinancing, which is a significant milestone for the company. It extends our maturity profile, enhances financial flexibility and supports our long-term growth strategy. With this improved capital structure and continued momentum, we're well positioned to accelerate growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period

Revenue of $8.1 million vs. $8.0 million.

Gross margin of 76.7% vs. 69.5%.

Income from operations of $1.62 million vs. $1.58 million.

Net income of $1.5 million vs. $655.2 thousand.

Earnings per share of $0.17 vs. $0.09.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $3.80 million vs. $1.61 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Synergy recently announced a series of major North American retail and distribution wins across its FOCUSfactor supplement and beverage lines, significantly expanding availability across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience and wholesale channels, which should start yielding significant results in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On June 18, 2025, Synergy announced the expansion of its international licensing deal with Gravity Pharma, adding Turkey alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for exclusive distribution of FOCUSfactor.

On June 4, 2025, Synergy announced that it entered into a $20 million term loan credit agreement, due May 2029, with ACP Agency, LLC, of which $17.5 million has been drawn.

During the second quarter, Synergy announced the additions of key individuals to drive the Company's beverage growth.

During the second quarter, the Company reduced outstanding liabilities by $869 thousand.

Subsequent to the quarter end, Synergy reduced outstanding notes payable by $1.8 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.1 million, up 1% compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company generated $1.4 million in license revenue during the quarter.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 76.7% compared to 69.5% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by license revenue.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $4.6 million, up 16% compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by incremental costs associated with being a public company.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.62 million, up 2.5% compared to $1.58 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was due to the improvement in gross margin.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.5 million, up 125% compared to net income of $655.2 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share in the second quarter was $0.17, up 86% compared to $0.09 in the second quarter of 2024.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter of 2025 was $3.80 million, up 136% compared to $1.61 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had approximately $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had a working capital surplus of $12.4 million, compared to a $1.12 million working capital deficit as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Synergy had $2.4 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $899.7 thousand compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: EBITDA

To assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes EBITDA provides useful information to investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and that can vary significantly between periods. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):

3 Months ended June 30 2025 2024 Net income for the period $1.47 $0.66 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 2.11 0.74 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Tax expense 0.19 0.18 EBITDA $3.80 $1.61

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health and wellness products. Its brand portfolio includes two flagship names: FOCUSfactor, a clinically studied brain health supplement shown to improve memory, concentration, and focus; and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle brand offering nutritional solutions designed to support women's wellness and weight management goals.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expansion and growth initiatives, refinancing of our indebtedness and our free cash flow. These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.



Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy's filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Synergy CHC Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,458,561 $ 687,920 Restricted cash 100,000 100,000 Accounts receivable, net 7,069,889 5,321,037 Other receivables 2,025,094 1,999,637 Loan receivable (related party) 4,427,883 4,375,059 Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $801,345 and $312,966, respectively) 2,064,094 1,859,563 Inventory, net 2,364,158 1,716,552 Total Current Assets 19,509,679 16,059,768 Intangible assets, net 216,667 283,333 Total Assets $ 19,726,346 $ 16,343,101 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including payable to shareholder of $92,955 and $88,644, respectively) $ 4,960,331 $ 5,191,868 Income taxes payable 266,472 242,977 Contract liabilities 4,887 24,252 Short term loans payable, net of debt discount 1,894,857 7,725,272 Current portion of long-term notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance cost, shareholder - 4,000,000 Total Current Liabilities 7,126,547 17,184,369 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable, net of debt discount, shareholder - 8,333,053 Notes payable, net of debt discount 24,978,999 7,457,022 Total long-term liabilities 24,978,999 15,790,075 Total Liabilities 32,105,546 32,974,444 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 9,621,926 and 8,721,818, shares issued, respectively; 9,441,853 and 8,541,745 outstanding, respectively 96 87 Additional paid in capital 29,508,354 27,643,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,838 ) (47,777 ) Accumulated deficit (41,750,312 ) (44,099,813 ) Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost (127,500 ) (127,500 ) Total stockholders' deficit (12,379,200 ) (16,631,343 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 19,726,346 $ 16,343,101

Synergy CHC Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Product Sales $ 6,734,996 $ 8,024,840 $ 13,405,530 $ 17,436,703 License Revenue 1,400,000 - 2,900,000 - Total Revenue 8,134,996 8,024,840 16,305,530 17,436,703 Cost of sales 1,896,391 2,448,890 3,902,904 5,086,029 Gross profit 6,238,605 5,575,950 12,402,626 12,350,674 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 3,062,211 3,055,186 5,938,482 6,639,863 General and administrative 1,519,325 903,838 2,826,039 2,252,223 Depreciation and amortization 33,334 33,334 66,667 66,667 Total operating expenses 4,614,870 3,992,358 8,831,188 8,958,753 Income from operations 1,623,735 1,583,592 3,571,438 3,391,921 Other (income) expenses Other income Interest income (379 ) (374 ) (14,261 ) (761 ) Interest expense 2,107,714 745,528 3,203,083 1,855,508 Gain on settlement of notes payable (2,154,522 ) - (2,154,522 ) - Remeasurement (gain) loss on translation of foreign subsidiary 7,578 3,870 8,990 (5,113 ) Total other (income) expenses (39,609 ) 749,024 1,043,290 1,849,634 Net income before income taxes 1,663,344 834,568 2,528,148 1,542,287 Income tax benefit (expense) (190,107 ) (179,382 ) (178,647 ) (306,571 ) Net income after tax $ 1,473,237 $ 655,186 $ 2,349,501 $ 1,235,716 Net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.17 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 8,928,548 7,373,745 8,743,639 7,373,745 Diluted 8,928,548 7,373,745 8,743,639 7,373,745 Comprehensive income: Net income 1,473,237 655,186 2,349,501 1,235,716 Foreign currency translation adjustment 39,874 55,736 37,939 187,373 Comprehensive income $ 1,513,111 $ 710,922 $ 2,387,440 $ 1,423,089