GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries Completes Acquisition of MIPS

MALTA, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of MIPS, a leading supplier of AI and processor IP. The acquisition strengthens GF's position as a global leader in differentiated semiconductor manufacturing and enhances its capabilities in AI, edge computing and other high-growth markets.

The combination of GF and MIPS brings together decades of expertise in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and processor IP innovation, enabling GF to deliver more differentiated solutions to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance computing at the edge and beyond.

MIPS is expected to continue to operate as a standalone business within GF, maintaining its licensing model and focusing on serving a broad customer base across diverse technology sectors.

