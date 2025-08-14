APPYEA, Inc.: Yakir Abadi, Recognized Fintech and Blockchain Leader, Joins AppYea as CEO

JERUSALEM, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / AppYea Inc. (OTCQB:APYP) today announced the appointment of Yakir Abadi as Chief Executive Officer and director and Eldar Edmond Grady as Executive Chairman of the Board. This move brings two highly accomplished individuals into key roles - leaders with the experience, discipline, and market knowledge to create real value for shareholders.

Yakir Abadi is regarded as one of Israel's leading voices and entrepreneurs in fintech, blockchain, and digital finance. He brings with him a wealth of experience in developing banking systems, digital currency solutions, and breakthrough ventures in the digital investment sector. Abadi holds a central and inspiring position among investment communities, traders, and technology leaders. He is recognized for his practical experience in building digital banking platforms, blockchain solutions, and cryptocurrency investments, and is considered a prominent and influential figure within digital investment communities both in Israel and internationally.

Eldar Edmond Grady is the owner of an international holding company with a consulting arm for NASDAQ-listed corporations and one of the world's top PPLI wealth management agencies. With decades of experience advising public companies, Grady has built a reputation for turning strategy into measurable, lasting success.

Boris Molchadsky, a director and the fomer CEO, commented: "Abadi and Grady are results-driven leaders. They understand the markets, they understand execution, and they know how to build shareholder value."

Yakir Abadi stated:

"I see significant opportunity ahead. We have the right foundation, the right team, and the right market focus to drive growth and deliver meaningful results."

Eldar Edmond Grady stated:

"Yakir and I share a clear commitment: disciplined execution, smart market positioning, and building long-term value for our shareholders - with the help of God."

Additional updates on strategic priorities and progress will be shared as they are implemented.

Additional information on the appointments and strategic direction of AppYea will be provided in AppYea's current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital to realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, timing of product development, customer acceptance of our products in the market, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

