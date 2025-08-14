Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Saffron Tech Corp.: Saffron Tech Reaches $13M Valuation in Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Led by Hollywood Actress Moran Atias

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Sativus Tech Corp (OTC PINK:SATT) Saffron Tech proudly announces the close of its latest campaign on the Pipelbiz platform, securing 2.1 million NIS at a pre-money valuation of $12 million. This milestone brings Saffron Tech closer to launching its first commercial vertical farming facility, equipped with cutting-edge CES technology.

"We're thrilled by our investors' strong support," said Michael Oster, CEO of Saffron Tech. "This funding at a $12 million valuation affirms our vision and speeds our path to market. With demand for saffron rising across food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors, we're set for steady growth and ongoing innovation."

As governments worldwide tighten restrictions on synthetic food dyes due to health and environmental concerns, demand for natural and organic alternatives is surging. Saffron, prized for its unique flavor, vibrant color, and wellness benefits, is emerging as a premium natural ingredient in food, beverages, and skincare products.

Using advanced indoor vertical farming technology, Saffron Tech meets this growing market demand by producing authentic crocus sativus saffron in six-week growth cycles. Unlike traditional farming, this controlled environment guarantees consistent quality, volume, and pricing, free from seasonal fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. As a result, Saffron Tech is a trusted supplier for food, beverage, and beauty brands seeking scalable, high-quality saffron ingredients.

Internationally recognized actor and wellness advocate Moran Atias has joined Saffron Tech as brand ambassador and strategic investor, strengthening the company's expansion into the beauty and wellness markets. Her global presence and credibility amplify Saffron Tech's mission to deliver premium saffron extracts across industries, with a special focus on natural and effective skincare solutions.

Saffron Tech's saffron is cultivated under optimal conditions to ensure maximum potency. It is rich in natural compounds known for brightening skin, calming inflammation, and strengthening the skin barrier. This allows beauty brands to access a consistent, high-performance natural ingredient year-round, backed by reliable quality, stable pricing, and scalable supply.

About Saffron Tech

Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Sativus Tech Corp (OTC PINK:SATT), is redefining saffron cultivation with proprietary controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology that enables indoor, year-round production of premium Crocus sativus saffron. By solving traditional supply chain challenges, Saffron Tech aims to make saffron more accessible across the culinary, nutraceutical, and beauty industries.

Stay connected with Sativus Tech for the latest developments by following the company on LinkedIn.

About Sativus Tech Corp

Sativus Tech is an Agri-FoodTech company focused on advanced vertical farming and AI-driven cultivation to grow high-demand, low-supply crops. Its mission is to enhance food system resilience while creating new opportunities across health, wellness, and sustainable agriculture.

Stay connected with Sativus Tech for the latest developments by following the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Oster, CEO
info@saffron.ag
(800) 608-6432

SOURCE: Saffron Tech Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/saffron-tech-reaches-13m-valuation-in-successful-crowdfunding-campaign-led-by-hollywood-1060938

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.