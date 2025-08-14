Saffron Tech Corp.: Saffron Tech Reaches $13M Valuation in Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Led by Hollywood Actress Moran Atias

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Sativus Tech Corp (OTC PINK:SATT) Saffron Tech proudly announces the close of its latest campaign on the Pipelbiz platform, securing 2.1 million NIS at a pre-money valuation of $12 million. This milestone brings Saffron Tech closer to launching its first commercial vertical farming facility, equipped with cutting-edge CES technology.

"We're thrilled by our investors' strong support," said Michael Oster, CEO of Saffron Tech. "This funding at a $12 million valuation affirms our vision and speeds our path to market. With demand for saffron rising across food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors, we're set for steady growth and ongoing innovation."

As governments worldwide tighten restrictions on synthetic food dyes due to health and environmental concerns, demand for natural and organic alternatives is surging. Saffron, prized for its unique flavor, vibrant color, and wellness benefits, is emerging as a premium natural ingredient in food, beverages, and skincare products.

Using advanced indoor vertical farming technology, Saffron Tech meets this growing market demand by producing authentic crocus sativus saffron in six-week growth cycles. Unlike traditional farming, this controlled environment guarantees consistent quality, volume, and pricing, free from seasonal fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. As a result, Saffron Tech is a trusted supplier for food, beverage, and beauty brands seeking scalable, high-quality saffron ingredients.

Internationally recognized actor and wellness advocate Moran Atias has joined Saffron Tech as brand ambassador and strategic investor, strengthening the company's expansion into the beauty and wellness markets. Her global presence and credibility amplify Saffron Tech's mission to deliver premium saffron extracts across industries, with a special focus on natural and effective skincare solutions.

Saffron Tech's saffron is cultivated under optimal conditions to ensure maximum potency. It is rich in natural compounds known for brightening skin, calming inflammation, and strengthening the skin barrier. This allows beauty brands to access a consistent, high-performance natural ingredient year-round, backed by reliable quality, stable pricing, and scalable supply.

About Saffron Tech

Saffron Tech, a subsidiary of Sativus Tech Corp (OTC PINK:SATT), is redefining saffron cultivation with proprietary controlled environment agriculture (CEA) technology that enables indoor, year-round production of premium Crocus sativus saffron. By solving traditional supply chain challenges, Saffron Tech aims to make saffron more accessible across the culinary, nutraceutical, and beauty industries.

About Sativus Tech Corp

Sativus Tech is an Agri-FoodTech company focused on advanced vertical farming and AI-driven cultivation to grow high-demand, low-supply crops. Its mission is to enhance food system resilience while creating new opportunities across health, wellness, and sustainable agriculture.

