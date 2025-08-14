Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) ("Nova Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from fifteen drillholes (2,359 metres) from its recently completed 8,660-metre Phase 1 exploration drilling campaign at the Coronation area of its Lara VMS Project on Vancouver Island. The Lara Project spans a 17-km belt of the McLaughlin Ridge Formation, which is correlative with the volcanic package that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine, 140 km to the northwest.

Highlights from Table 1 include: NP25-029 intersected 10 m grading 2.5 g/t AuEq or 6.1% ZnEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.61% Zn, 26 g/t Ag, 0.35% Cu, 0.08% Pb) from 100 m downhole NP25-027 intersected 6.05 m grading 4.0 g/t AuEq or 10.5% ZnEq (2.0 g/t Au, 3.31% Zn, 40 g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu, 0.62% Pb) from 45.45 m downhole NP25-022 intersected 12 m grading 1.7 g/t AuEq or 4.3% ZnEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.07% Zn, 28 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu, 0.18% Pb) from 166 m downhole NP25-037 intersected 10.5 m grading 1.8 g/t AuEq or 4.3% ZnEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.45% Zn, 27 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 0.25% Pb) from 119.5 m downhole NP25-026 intersected 4 m grading 3.6 g/t AuEq or 8.4% ZnEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.38% Zn, 56 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 0.16% Pb) from 143 m downhole and 4 m grading 1.8 g/t AuEq or 4.0% ZnEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.12% Zn, 18 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 0.04% Pb) from 135 m downhole NP25-023 intersected 10 m grading 0.8 g/t AuEq or 1.9% ZnEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.07% Zn, 4 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 0.05% Pb) from 222 m downhole



(All intervals are down-hole lengths. True width estimated between 54% and 93% based upon historical data. AuEq and ZnEq are provided for illustrative purposes only. See Table 1, footnote 3 for calculation parameters.)

Assays from 16 drillholes pending, including 5 step-out holes.

Mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4/2025.

"These results not only continue to support verification of the historical drilling at the Coronation Zone, but several intercepts have exceeded expectations in terms of grade and continuity compared to our exploration model," said Sam Eskandari, CEO of Nova Pacific Metals. "Drilling is helping us identify opportunities to define mineralization beyond what was encountered by prior operators. With assays pending from 16 holes, including several testing extensions beyond known mineralization, we anticipate strong news flow as we advance toward our planned mineral resource estimate later this year."

Assay Results from 16 Drillholes Are Pending

Nova Pacific has completed its Phase 1 drill program at the Coronation area, with 41 holes drilled totalling 8,660 metres ("m"). Of these, 36 holes were completed, while 5 were abandoned due to challenging ground conditions. To date, results from 23 holes (3,622 m) have been reported and assay results from 16 holes (5,038 m) are pending, providing significant news flow as the Company advances toward its planned mineral resource estimate that is targeted for the fourth quarter of this year.

Results Continue to Support Exploration Model

While only midway through reporting assay results from this program, results appear to broadly continue to validate the Company's exploration model and are generally consistent with historical drilling in these portions of the Coronation deposit. This provides encouraging support for the verification of the historical dataset. Valuable geological information has also been obtained that will refine the Company's interpretation, expand orebody knowledge, and identify opportunities for potential mineralized extensions.

The drillholes reported in this release, summarized in Tables 1 and 2, are located along the section lines identified in Figures 1 and 2 near the end of this news release. The following provides context on the objectives and results for each hole within this target area.

Section C1

With respect to drillholes from section C1 (Figures 3 and 4), and moving from east to west, results generally built in grade and significance:

NP25-029: Grades consistent with the model; 10 m grading 2.5 g/t AuEq (6.1% ZnEq) from 100 m downhole within a stockwork sulphide zone quartz-sericite altered rhyolite.

NP25-029: Fine-grained rhyolite, variably altered by quartz-sericite, rhyolite with zones of semi-massive to massive sulphide along with discrete sulphide veins. 12 m grading 1.7 g/t AuEq (6.1% ZnEq) from 100 m downhole.

NP25-026 : Stronger-than-anticipated results over two closely spaced intervals both containing sulphide veining within altered rhyolite: 4 m grading 1.8 g/t Au (4.0% ZnEq) from 135 m downhole. 4 m grading 3.6 g/t Au (8.4% ZnEq) from 143 m downhole.

NP25-027 : Standout hole with significantly higher grades than expected; 6.05 m grading 4.0 g/t AuEq (10.5% ZnEq) from 45.5 m downhole within a brecciated and altered rhyolite containing massive sulphides.

NP25-031 : 6 m grading 0.8 g/t AuEq (2.1% ZnEq); filled a gap in the model and confirmed down-plunge extensions to known historical mineralization in fault-hosted sulphide bearing quartz veins.

NP25-023 : Solid intercepts in line with the model; 10 m grading 0.8 g/t Au (1.9% ZnEq) from 222 m downhole within the altered rhyolite containing disseminated sulphides.

NP25-022: Broad zone with better-than-expected grades; 12 m grading 1.7 g/t AuEq (4.3% ZnEq) within altered rhyolite containing bands of semi-massive sulphides.

NP25-022: Fine-grained rhyolite, variably altered by quartz-sericite, with abundant sulphide banding following foliation. 12 m grading 1.7 g/t AuEq (4.3% ZnEq) from 166 m downhole.

Assays pending: NP25-011, NP25-012, NP25-013, NP25-014, and NP25-016: drilled to verify historical results in this area.

Step-out holes with assays pending: NP25-009, NP25-015, NP25-021, NP25-038, and NP25-041: step-out holes designed to test for extensions beyond areas of mineralization identified by historical drilling.

NP25-025 was drilled from section line C1 and intersected favourable alteration in rhyolite but did not encounter any significant intervals of mineralization. NP25-030-A was abandoned due to difficult ground conditions and was not redrilled.

Section E1

With respect to drillholes from section E1 on the eastern side of the Coronation property:

NP25-037: Intersected mineralization at grades significantly higher than predicted by the model; 10.5 m grading 1.8 g/t AuEq (4.3% ZnEq) from 143.5 m downhole within massive and semi-massive sulphides in altered rhyolite. This hole was also intended to test for a deep down-plunge extensions outside of the model and intersected favourable alteration but did not return any significant intervals.

NP25-018: Intersected mineralization within the Extension Zone, returning grades in line with model expectations; 3 m grading 0.6 g/t Au (1.9%ZnEq) from sulphide bearing quartz veins with altered rhyolite.

Assays are pending for NP25-024, 028, 032 to verify historical drilling in this area.

Assays are pending for NP25-034, a step-out hole intended to test for extensions

NP25-033 and NP25-035 were designed to test whether the Coronation Zone extended beneath the Extension Zone identified by prior explorers. NP25-035 deviated from its intended trajectory and appears to have overshot its target, and neither hole encountered significant mineralization. These results support the interpretation that the Coronation trend does not extend eastward beneath the Extension Zone. While the Company continues to gather and interpret data, with additional results pending, evidence is building to support the interpretation that the Extension Zone, as defined by past explorers, may in fact represent a splay or faulted continuation of the main Coronation Zone.

Section W3

With respect to drillholes from section W3 (Figures 7 and 8):

NP25-008: Intersected the Coronation Zone at the anticipated downhole position with thicknesses consistent with the model, and returned grades significantly higher than predicted; 3 m grading 1.5 g/t AuEq (4.2% ZnEq) from 169 m downhole, followed in close succession by 2 m grading 1.0 g/t AuEq (2.7% ZnEq) from 175 m downhole within altered rhyolite in sulphide bands that follow foliation.

Assays are also pending for NP25-039 and NP25-040 along section line W2 to verify historical drilling in this area.

NP25-010 was designed to test for a down-plunge extension of the Coronation Zone but did not intersect any significant intervals, despite encountering favourable alteration that is typically associated with sulphide bearing zones at the Coronation deposit.

Current Mineral Resources Estimate Targeted for Q4/2025

The Phase 1 exploration program is intended to verify up to 39,092 m of historical drilling across 245 holes in the Coronation area of the Lara Project, which previously supported a historical mineral resource estimate. The Company cautions that the historical estimate for Coronation area is not a current mineral resource or reserve under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as a 'qualified person' ("QP") has not done sufficient work to classify it as such, and it should not be relied upon. The Company intends to verify historical drilling data through its Phase 1 exploration program to support a current mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4 2025, subject to successful exploration drilling and the timely receipt of final assay results. In anticipation of this, Mineit Consulting Inc. has been engaged to prepare an updated technical report for the Lara Project, under the supervision of Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Advancing Lara's Regional Exploration Potential Through Evaluation of Additional Targets

Coronation is just one of several high-priority targets within Nova Pacific's 17-kilometre VMS belt on Vancouver Island. The belt lies within the prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a correlative volcanic sequence that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine and remains underexplored despite favourable geology and nearby infrastructure. The Lara Project spans 19 mineral claims covering 47 square kilometres, with an unverified historical dataset that includes 323 drillholes totalling 58,262 m of drilling.

Although the Coronation area has attracted most of the historical work, Nova Pacific has begun evaluating six additional mineralized zones across the property, many of which contain historical drill holes. These zones are largely untested and form a key part of the Company's strategy to define resources at the Lara Project beyond the Coronation area. Field programs, including mapping, systematic sampling, and historical data compilation, will be used to refine targets and support future drilling. The potential for lens stacking and stratigraphic clustering, characteristic of VMS camps, further strengthens the broader exploration thesis.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a geologist, photographed, and cut in half at Nova Pacific's core facility near Nanaimo, British Columbia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in North Vancouver for analysis, while the other half is retained on site as a witness sample. ALS North Vancouver is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, and all samples are analyzed using industry-standard fire assay, multi-element ICP methods following four-acid digestion, and, where applicable, overlimit assays for high-grade. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy. Only results that meet Nova Pacific's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., and Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Mineit Consulting Inc., each of whom is a consultant of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Exploration and technical programs at the Lara Project are managed by Mr. Link and Darcy Vis, P.Geo., of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific Metals recognizes the inherent Rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada and is committed to early, meaningful, and respectful engagement with First Nations communities. The Company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance, while advancing reconciliation and economic opportunities within Indigenous communities.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a significant historical mineral resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure. Nova Pacific's strategy includes verification and exploration drilling to support a current mineral resource, with additional technical and exploration studies under consideration. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sam Eskandari, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, the potential to expand mineralization through step-out drilling targeting down-plunge extensions, or verification of historical drilling results; the success of the new structural model in guiding exploration and identifying new mineralization; the Company's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 exploration program including the completion of a current mineral resource estimate; exploration and mine development plans; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous communities; and the timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to the geological continuity, potential mineralization, and extent of down-plunge mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; uncertainties in the accuracy of the new structural model, which may not accurately predict mineralization locations or continuity; additional mineralized zones may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient to support a current mineral resource estimate; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify mineral resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Lara VMS Project - Coronation area assay results in this release

Drillhole

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) TW

(m) AuEq

(g/t) ZnEq

(%) Au

(g/t) Zn

(%) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Section

Line NP25-008 144 146 2 1.8 0.5 1.3 0.2 0.24 23 0.04 0.08 W2 and 169 172 3 2.7 1.5 4.2 0.5 1.67 17 0.29 0.03

and 175 177 2 1.8 1 2.7 0.3 0.76 27 0.08 0.47

NP25-010 No significant intervals W3 NP25-018 47 50 3 2.5 0.6 1.7 0.1 0.07 13 0.35 0 E1 NP25-022 166 178 12 10.4 1.7 4.3 0.9 0.07 28 0.26 0.18 C3 NP25-023 222 232 10 7.2 0.8 1.9 0.7 0.07 4 0.03 0.05 C3 NP25-025 No significant intervals C1 NP25-026 135 139 4 3.5 1.8 4 1.5 0.12 18 0.02 0.04 C2 and 143 147 4 3.5 3.6 8.4 2.9 0.38 56 0.04 0.16

NP25-027 45.45 51.5 6.05 5.3 4 10.5 2 3.31 40 0.44 0.62 C1 NP25-029 100 110 10 8.7 2.5 6.1 1.7 0.61 26 0.35 0.08 C2 NP25-030-A Abandoned C2 NP25-031 127 133 6 5.6 0.8 2.1 0.4 1 4 0.05 0.02 C2 NP25-033 No significant intervals E1 NP25-035 No significant intervals E1 NP25-036-A Abandoned E1 NP25-037 119.5 121.5 2 1.1 1.1 2.6 0.9 0.1 12 0.06 0.04 E1 and 142.5 153 10.5 5.7 1.8 4.3 0.7 0.45 27 0.14 0.25

Intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 2 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq, allowing for up to 2 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. Interval refers to down-hole lengths. True width ("TW") is estimated to be 54% to 93% of interval based on drilling historical data. AuEq (gold equivalent) and ZnEq (zinc equivalent) values are provided for illustrative purposes. AuEq and ZnEq combine gold, zinc, silver, copper, and lead, with contributions from secondary metals calculated net of assumed metallurgical recoveries using deposit-average recovery value assumptions provided by Mineit Consulting Inc. of 86% for gold, 73% for zinc, 84% for silver, 95% for copper, and 96% for lead. Metal prices reflect three-year trailing averages of $2,200/oz gold, $1.25/lb Zn, $25.50/oz silver, $3.95/lb copper, and $0.95/lb lead. The resultant AuEq formula is AuEq [g/t] = Au [g/t] + 1.168 × Cu [%] + 0.285 × Pb [%] + 0.285 × Zn [%] + 0.0097 × Ag [g/t]. The resulting ZnEq formula is ZnEq [%] = Zn [%] + 1.223 × Cu [%] + 0.391 × Pb [%] + 0.034 × Au [g/t] + 0.0077 × Ag [g/t].

Table 2: Lara VMS Project - Drillhole collars reported in this release (EPSG:3157)

Drillhole

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Line NP25-008 433362 5415063 195 210 -60 W2 NP25-010 433508 5415026 234 210 -60 W3 NP25-018 434484 5414461 164 210 -65 E1 NP25-022 433771 5414848 200 210 -60 C3 NP25-023 433893 5414789 239 210 -75 C3 NP25-025 433759 5414752 78 210 -60 C1 NP25-026 433983 5414688 159 210 -60 C2 NP25-027 433973 5414617 62 210 -60 C1 NP25-029 434073 5414605 114 210 -60 C2 NP25-030-A 434111 5414593 63 190 -61 C2 NP25-031 433879 5414742 150 210 -55 C2 NP25-033 434276 5414551 176 210 -60 E1 NP25-035 434382 5414482 159 210 -60 E1 NP25-036-A 434480 5414460 21 283 -50 E1 NP25-037 434484 5414460 345 283 -50 E1





Figure 1: Lara VMS Project - Coronation area Phase 1 drillhole locations

Figure 2: Lara VMS Project - Coronation property section looking N030°

Figure 3: Lara VMS Project - Section C1 drillholes reported in this news release

Figure 4: Lara VMS Project - Geological section C1 looking N030°

Figure 5: Lara VMS Project - Section E1 drillholes reported in this news release

Figure 6: Lara VMS Project - Geological section E1 looking N030°

Figure 7: Lara VMS Project - Section W3 drillholes reported in this news release

Figure 8: Lara VMS Project - Geological section W3 looking N030°

