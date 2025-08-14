Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM7K | ISIN: US92858K2042 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivos Inc.: Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Application for Human Clinical Trials at Mayo Declined By FDA

Kennewick, WA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) Following the 30-day review period, the FDA declined approval of the Radiogel® IDE submission.

We are now focused on addressing the items we received in the FDA letter and will have an initial call with the FDA within 10 days as provided in the FDA correspondence. We also intend to participate in a pre-sub meeting with the FDA review team in the coming weeks, with the goal of resubmitting the application for the IDE. Radiogel® received the FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and has demonstrated an unparalleled therapeutic ratio and strong safety profile. Vivos remains committed to pursuing approval for Radiogel® in the US market.

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.
President & CEO, Vivos Inc.
Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com
Follow Vivos Inc. on X (Twitter): @VivosIncUSA
Learn more about RadioGel® and IsoPet® at www.VivosInc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by terms such as "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," and "intends." These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including challenges in executing business strategies, economic conditions, competition, regulatory changes, delays in clinic certifications, and other factors beyond Vivos Inc.'s control. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.