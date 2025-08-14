Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results Led by 40% Revenue Growth

Conference call will be held on August 14, 2025 at 11 AM ET

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2025. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States Dollars.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q2.25 were US$19.6M, a 40% growth YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$5.6M in Q2.25, over 80% growth YoY.

Net Income rose to US$6.1M in Q2.25, an increase of US$3.9M compared to Q2.24.

Generated operating cash flow of US$5.2M in Q2.25, resulting in a cash balance of US$16.5M.

Earnings per share for Q2.25 was C$0.08.

Recent Operational Highlights

Increased presence in North America and Europe.

Increased penetration in the entertainment and E-commerce sectors.

Developed integrations to new media sources, expanding our platform's reach.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, CEO of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"We delivered a strong quarter, with revenue, net income, and cash generation all showing solid performance and meaningful growth. Our strong Q2 performance, combined with Q1 results, brought first half net income as well as adjusted EBITDA to nearly US$11M each. These achievements underscore the strength of our strategy, the tangible value and scalability of our platform solutions and our disciplined approach to growth - prioritizing revenue opportunities that deliver superior margins, strong bottom-line performance, and robust cash flow."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"The strong results reflect the success of our strategy, yet we continue to look ahead and explore new growth opportunities that align with our overall strategy. We are advancing on two fronts. First, we are widening the geographies and market segments we serve, both independently and through selective strategic partnerships that unlock large scale opportunities. Chiefly, we are partnering with large agencies to serve as their selected user acquisition partner for clients in our core verticals. At the same time, we are developing AI-powered automation and data capabilities to boost operational efficiency and accelerate the insights and value we deliver to our customers. This disciplined dual-track approach positions us to capture growth, enhance our competitive edge, and deliver lasting value to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q2.25 increased by 40% reaching US$19.6M, compared to US$14M in Q2.24. This strong growth was driven by the Company's strategic focus on high growth sectors as well as expansion in multiple geographies.

Cost of sales in Q2.25 amounted to US$11.2M, reflecting a 30% increase compared to Q2.24. However, as revenues grew by 40% during the same period, the rise in costs remained notably lower, resulting in a significant improvement in gross margin.

Total operating expenses in Q2.25 were US$3.1 million, reflecting a modest 4% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by growth related expenses including performance bonuses and employee recruitment. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues improved to 16% compared to 21% in Q2.24, highlighting the Company's continued ability to scale efficiently and drive operating leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2.25 was US$5.6M, representing growth of over 80% compared to Q2.24, driven by higher revenues and improved operating margins.

Net income in Q2.25 was US$6.1M, compared to US$2.2M in Q2.24, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of net income growth.

Cash balance increased by US$3.9M in Q2.25. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash balance amounted to US$16.5M, with no long term debt.

Earnings per share for Q2.25 was C$0.08.



CONFERENCE CALL

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11 AM ET on August 14, 2025.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://zoomd.com/Zoomd_2Q25. A replay will be available after the call using the same links.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

